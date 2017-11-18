Microsoft is removing one of the big limitations of Windows on ARM this week by allowing developers to create 64-bit ARM (ARM64) apps. Developers will be able to recompile existing win32 or Universal Windows Apps to run natively on Windows 10 on ARM hardware. That means 64-bit app performance should get a lot better, as long as developers take the time to recompile.

Microsoft is now relying on developers to use its tools to improve its Windows on ARM efforts. That's a situation the software giant has found itself in before, relying on developers to create Universal Windows Apps for Windows 8, Windows 10, and Windows Phone apps for a variety of new touch-based hardware. It's hard to say whether 64-bit app support will really help move Windows on ARM into the mainstream, but it's certainly laying the ground work for a bigger push by Microsoft.