Former Instagram CEO: Policing social media is important to the future of the world
Instagram co-founder and former CEO Kevin Systrom said it is important for the future of the world that social media companies be policed well and seriously address the issues of misinformation and harassment on their services.
Systrom said Russian meddling in U.S. elections and the exploitation of Facebook user data by Cambridge Analytica have highlighted just how big social media companies have become and the implications of their reach.
[...] In particular, Systrom highlighted "deepfakes," which are highly-believable doctored videos that are beginning to make their way onto social services. This emerging type of fake content will be among the next set of problems social media companies will have to contend with, he said. "It's getting on the margin of real," Systrom said. "In an era when you can distribute information widely to the world very, very quickly and amplify it, what happens when you think some political figure said something they didn't?"
Facebook says it's creating an independent body to help it decide which content to remove
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said the company will establish an independent body to oversee user appeals of content removal, one day after a bombshell report that detailed how the company avoided and deflected blame in the public conversation around its handling of Russian interference and other misuses of its social network.
The move could help Facebook avoid accusations of bias as it removes material deemed problematic, like fake news and hate speech. Some conservative groups and lawmakers have accused Facebook and other social media outlets of censoring politically conservative points of view, a charge that Facebook denies.
Mark Zuckerberg reportedly ordered all Facebook executives to use Android phones
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @04:47PM
I am the last person to have anything good to say about facebook, but do their attempts at manipulation even matter? I mean the people who fall for this stuff are just going to be manipulated by someone else anyway, so who cares who is doing it really.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 17, @05:45PM
Censorship is evil and fascist. Let's build a technology that can defeat it, and let the dweebs masturbate over whether we should.