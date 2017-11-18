Stories
Google Absorbs DeepMind Health, Outrage Ensues

posted by chromas on Saturday November 17, @07:20PM
from the Big-Data-is-watching-you dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

Google accused of 'trust demolition' over health app

A controversial health app developed by artificial intelligence firm DeepMind will be taken over by Google, it has been revealed.

Streams was first used to send alerts in a London hospital but hit headlines for gathering data on 1.6 million patients without informing them. DeepMind now wants the app to become an AI assistant for nurses and doctors around the world. One expert described the move as "trust demolition".

The news that Streams would be joining Google was announced in a DeepMind blogpost. "Our vision is for Streams to now become an AI-powered assistant for nurses and doctors everywhere - combining the best algorithms with intuitive design, all backed up by rigorous evidence. "The team working within Google, alongside brilliant colleagues from across the organisation, will help make this vision a reality."

Also at The Verge and The Guardian.

See also: Google gobbling DeepMind's health app might be the trust shock we need

