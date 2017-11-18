A controversial health app developed by artificial intelligence firm DeepMind will be taken over by Google, it has been revealed.

Streams was first used to send alerts in a London hospital but hit headlines for gathering data on 1.6 million patients without informing them. DeepMind now wants the app to become an AI assistant for nurses and doctors around the world. One expert described the move as "trust demolition".

The news that Streams would be joining Google was announced in a DeepMind blogpost. "Our vision is for Streams to now become an AI-powered assistant for nurses and doctors everywhere - combining the best algorithms with intuitive design, all backed up by rigorous evidence. "The team working within Google, alongside brilliant colleagues from across the organisation, will help make this vision a reality."