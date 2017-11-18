Stories
NZ Petition to Pass Exam Over Trivial Meaning

posted by martyb on Saturday November 17, @10:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the Eye-Kant-Speek-Gud dept.
An Anonymous Coward writes:

New Zealand has sunk to a new low in modern education. A number of high school students have started a petition to not be failed on a national history exam as they did not understand the meaning of the word 'trivial'. For those not in the know, trivial means "of little value or importance" which aptly describes this petition given that it is being made by grade 13 high school students who by all rights should know the meaning of this word. More than 2400 people have signed the petition 'expressing their frustration with the exam question'. Student Logan Stadnyk claimed that he was "lucky" to have known what the word meant, as half his class didn't. "New Zealand History Teachers' Association chairman Graeme Ball has sided with the students calling the exam a 'little bit of a snafu'" but not providing an adequate answer as to why students in grade 13 would not understand a common English word.

Have the three Rs lost all meaning in schools? Are we failing our students? Or is this just another case of millennials being snowflakes?

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Saturday November 17, @10:55PM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 17, @10:55PM (#763238) Journal

    If we're not teaching a decent vocabulary it's not the kids' fault. They are, after all, still under adult care for the most part even if some are of the age of majority. Nonetheless, a word such as "trivial" should have been taught long before then.

    Now, of all those people who signed the petition... Do I think they all failed to understand the meaning of the word? Absolutely not! I'm sure many just hopped on the bandwagon.

    Now, I will admit my view is as a citizen of the USA. For all I know "trivial" is not used much in NZ so take the above with a grain of salt. However, if the teachers think the students should know the word, they should teach the word and its use is fair game on a test.

  • (Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Saturday November 17, @11:01PM

    by BsAtHome (889) on Saturday November 17, @11:01PM (#763243)

    The students should argue that the whole exam was trivial. Then their grades would be trivially influenced by the outcome. Anybody with a trivial understanding of the grading process should know how to get good grades.

