posted by martyb on Sunday November 18, @02:50AM
The rise and rise of cheap hotels has bred a new variant of smart hotel where the door and the room can be controlled by a mobile phone application. With no room service, selectable coloured interior lighting, no fridge, and no door key Mi-Pad in New Zealand may be an indication of what hotels will be like in the future. With a smartphone app to control the front door, lighting, order room service, room temperature, and message other guests the hotel truly offers self service. If this catches on, how many other hotels will switch to automated service to save money on staff wages?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @03:03AM (3 children)
I don't want another f-ing app.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 18, @03:10AM (2 children)
They could put this app on a cheap tablet in the hotel room.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @03:21AM
Sure, that would be fine, if it actually works (my success with cheap tablets has not been good). But my guess is that the tablet would walk or be dropped, unless it was locked down to a table.
On the other hand, maybe this could be better than a phone on the side table that is answered by someone that can barely understand English? Lest you think I'm showing my Ugly American side, this is often the case in motels in the USA. I expect to have language problems when traveling to non-English speaking countries like Quebec...(grin).
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Sunday November 18, @03:21AM
If the door is controlled only by the app, I see a possible problem with this plan. ;)
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday November 18, @03:23AM
What do you do if you don't have a "smart" phone because you aren't a drooling consumertard?
This smells of some hotel chain that is getting kickbacks from cell phone salesturds.
EVERYTHING has do be done via a brand new shiny latest and greatest smartphone! Eating and breathing now requires the purchase of the latest smart/i phone! Taking a dump requires a smartphone! Don't forget to download our FREE news app/spyware for instant up to the second alerts and advertising!
I remember the good old days when switching on a light didn't automatically log that detail in to a database where it was aggregated for advertising optimization purposes.
Oh, and epic hack in 3...2...1...