An elderly friend died last year and among other things I inherited a couple of bottles of Creme de Menthe. For anyone unfamiliar, it's bright green and very minty -- 60 proof / 30% alcohol by volume. I'm not a regular drinker, and I am one of those weirdos that believes in waste-not, want-not, so I felt obligated to find a way to (slowly) consume it. My eventual choice was to pour a shot or two over a bowl of chocolate ice cream -- not bad, compare to mint chocolate-chip ice cream, with a little kick.
Any other suggestions?
[An Anonymous Editor suggested Creme de Menthe Brownies (located at the bottom of the page).]
(Score: 1) by braddollar on Sunday November 18, @09:49PM (2 children)
is there some angle on this that i'm unaware of that makes it relevant on soylent?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 18, @09:58PM
SoylentNews is dead people.
Slow News Sunday?
Now I want to know what's a good Creme de Menthe brand. Probably not this one [davidsonsliquors.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday November 18, @10:02PM
It's a bait-and-switch for editors. You hook them on with horrible submissions and when the poor saps starts complaining you reel them in with "if you think you can do a better job at it be my guest".
compiling...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday November 18, @09:52PM
Gather some people that knew the dead person and do shots. Reminisce said person and complain about their poor taste in alcoholic beverage consumption. Was said person a little old lady cause I just don't know of anyone else that drinks stuff like that.
Mixing it with Ice cream is a pretty good idea tho, but I would have gone with something with a very mild vanilla flavored instead so as to keep the taste.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @09:56PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 18, @09:59PM
Creme de Menthe is a generic liqueur, so no, it's not.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Sunday November 18, @10:00PM
Make hot chocolate (on the stove, for real, not from a packet). Add mint booze to taste.
If you are still a kiddo, Long Island Iced tea: http://cocktailsandshots.com/recipe/long-island-iced-tea/ [cocktailsandshots.com]