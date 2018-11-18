Stories
Ask Soylent - What to do with a Bottle of Creme de Menthe

posted by martyb on Sunday November 18, @09:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the alcoholic-mouthwash dept.
Answers

An elderly friend died last year and among other things I inherited a couple of bottles of Creme de Menthe. For anyone unfamiliar, it's bright green and very minty -- 60 proof / 30% alcohol by volume. I'm not a regular drinker, and I am one of those weirdos that believes in waste-not, want-not, so I felt obligated to find a way to (slowly) consume it. My eventual choice was to pour a shot or two over a bowl of chocolate ice cream -- not bad, compare to mint chocolate-chip ice cream, with a little kick.

Any other suggestions?

[An Anonymous Editor suggested Creme de Menthe Brownies (located at the bottom of the page).]

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by braddollar on Sunday November 18, @09:49PM (2 children)

    by braddollar (5445) on Sunday November 18, @09:49PM (#763619)

    is there some angle on this that i'm unaware of that makes it relevant on soylent?

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday November 18, @09:58PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Sunday November 18, @09:58PM (#763624) Journal

      SoylentNews is dead people.

      Slow News Sunday?

      Now I want to know what's a good Creme de Menthe brand. Probably not this one [davidsonsliquors.com].

    • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday November 18, @10:02PM

      by RamiK (1813) on Sunday November 18, @10:02PM (#763629)

      It's a bait-and-switch for editors. You hook them on with horrible submissions and when the poor saps starts complaining you reel them in with "if you think you can do a better job at it be my guest".

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday November 18, @09:52PM

    by looorg (578) on Sunday November 18, @09:52PM (#763620)

    Gather some people that knew the dead person and do shots. Reminisce said person and complain about their poor taste in alcoholic beverage consumption. Was said person a little old lady cause I just don't know of anyone else that drinks stuff like that.
    Mixing it with Ice cream is a pretty good idea tho, but I would have gone with something with a very mild vanilla flavored instead so as to keep the taste.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @09:56PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 18, @09:56PM (#763622)
    This is an advertisement, and not a very smart one either. What does it do on the main page?

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Sunday November 18, @10:00PM

    by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Sunday November 18, @10:00PM (#763627)

    Make hot chocolate (on the stove, for real, not from a packet). Add mint booze to taste.

    If you are still a kiddo, Long Island Iced tea: http://cocktailsandshots.com/recipe/long-island-iced-tea/ [cocktailsandshots.com]

