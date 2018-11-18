Stories
posted by Fnord666 on Monday November 19, @02:40AM
from the coffee++ dept.
Drinking coffee may reduce your chances of developing Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

A new study out of the Krembil Brain Institute, part of the Krembil Research Institute, suggests there could be more to that morning jolt of goodness than a boost in energy and attention. Drinking coffee may also protect you against developing both Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

"Coffee consumption does seem to have some correlation to a decreased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease," says Dr. Donald Weaver, Co-director of the Krembil Brain Institute. "But we wanted to investigate why that is -- which compounds are involved and how they may impact age-related cognitive decline."

[...] "The caffeinated and de-caffeinated dark roast both had identical potencies in our initial experimental tests," says Dr. Mancini. "So we observed early on that its protective effect could not be due to caffeine."

Dr. Mancini then identified a group of compounds known as phenylindanes, which emerge as a result of the roasting process for coffee beans. Phenylindanes are unique in that they are the only compound investigated in the study that prevent -- or rather, inhibit -- both beta amyloid and tau, two protein fragments common in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, from clumping. "So phenylindanes are a dual-inhibitor. Very interesting, we were not expecting that." says Dr. Weaver.

As roasting leads to higher quantities of phenylindanes, dark roasted coffee appears to be more protective than light roasted coffee.

"It's the first time anybody's investigated how phenylindanes interact with the proteins that are responsible for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's," says Dr. Mancini. "The next step would be to investigate how beneficial these compounds are, and whether they have the ability to enter the bloodstream, or cross the blood-brain barrier."

Drinking Coffee May Reduce Your Chances of Developing Alzheimer's, Parkinson's
  • (Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday November 19, @02:45AM

    by Phoenix666 (552) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 19, @02:45AM (#763751) Journal

    They could take the stuff directly from my blood plasma. I drink so much dark coffee it's green.

    Washington DC delenda est.

  • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Monday November 19, @03:12AM

    by Kilo110 (2853) on Monday November 19, @03:12AM (#763762)

    So if the roasting process makes these compounds, then espresso would be even better?

