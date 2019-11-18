18/11/19/1238200 story
The South China Morning Post writes that the dominant diamond player De Beers is reacting badly to the arrival of large numbers of good, tiny, lab-grown diamonds. The synthetics challenge the widely-promoted assertion that diamond prices only go up. However, labs are now able to produce chemically identical gem-quality stones, indistinguishable by the naked eye from mined diamonds, in quantities pushing 200k carats of diamonds per month. Synthetic diamonds still only account for %1 of rough diamond sales globally, but that is expected to expand to between 7.5% to 15% by 2020.
(Score: 4, Informative) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday November 19, @01:08PM
DeBeers has been manipulating the diamond market with artificial scarcity for years now anyway and inflated demand with their "diamonds are forever" campaign and other things pushing diamonds as the choice for engagement rings. Of course they're reacting badly to anything that threatens their near-monopoly on "gem grade" diamonds.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday November 19, @01:30PM
They're not a girl's best friend, they're a vandal's best friend, with a diamond-tipped stylus you can graffiti practically anything, shop windows, polished granite walls, steel facings, you name it, it's yours for the scribbling on.