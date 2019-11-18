from the priming-the-pump dept.
No Evidence to Support Link Between Violent Video Games and Behaviour :
In a series of experiments, with more than 3,000 participants, the team demonstrated that video game concepts do not 'prime' players to behave in certain ways and that increasing the realism of violent video games does not necessarily increase aggression in game players.
The dominant model of learning in games is built on the idea that exposing players to concepts, such as violence in a game, makes those concepts easier to use in 'real life'. This is known as 'priming', and is thought to lead to changes in behaviour. Previous experiments on this effect, however, have so far provided mixed conclusions.
Researchers at the University of York expanded the number of participants in experiments, compared to studies that had gone before it, and compared different types of gaming realism to explore whether more conclusive evidence could be found
[...] "The findings suggest that there is no link between these kinds of realism in games and the kind of effects that video games are commonly thought to have on their players.
"Further study is now needed into other aspects of realism to see if this has the same result. What happens when we consider the realism of by-standing characters in the game, for example, and the inclusion of extreme content, such as torture?
"We also only tested these theories on adults, so more work is needed to understand whether a different effect is evident in children players."
David Zendle, Daniel Kudenko, Paul Cairns. Behavioural realism and the activation of aggressive concepts in violent video games. Entertainment Computing, 2018; 24: 21 DOI: 10.1016/j.entcom.2017.10.003
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @07:17PM
The corralation between violence and child abuse and people who "think of the children" and demand these kinds of studies is likely quite high.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by IndigoFreak on Monday November 19, @07:18PM (5 children)
I recently read an article blaming online porn for reduced sexual activity in millenials. So by that logic violent video games should reduce violence since it allows for a release.
I'm not agreeing with or disagreeing, just pointing out how in one instance we expect more(violence) but the other get less(sex).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday November 19, @07:23PM (2 children)
Does the person getting shot in the video game enjoy it ?
Because in porn, the girl being treated like shit acts as if she enjoys it, biasing the perception that the behavior is acceptable in real life, however painful it actually is.
Does the violent video game portray being the victim of the violence positively, propping up behavior, or negatively/neutrally ?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday November 19, @08:07PM
"That was fun, shoot me again"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @08:15PM
That's a heteronormative and sex-negative view. Have you actually surveyed porn actresses to see what they think, or is that your anti-porn bias talking?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @08:01PM
I was finishing up High School when the Columbine shooting took place. This was exactly the thought of me and most of my friends at the time. Had a bad day? Fire up Quake, Half Life or whichever game was big that year. Turn the codes on and blow things up - it's a better way to blow off steam than getting in a real fight.
If it isn't violent video games maybe we can blame Marilyn Manson or Eminem. Or Canada.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @08:12PM
Though I've seen more than one modern puritan insisting that porn is responsible for the skyrocketing number of rapes happening right now.
You know, the skyrocketing number there's no evidence of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @07:31PM
They tested the "Link Between Violent Video Games and Behaviour" by varying the realism of violence in games.
What they didn't test was games against other uses of one's time.
I claim that the game content doesn't matter much, but games still cause behavior issues. When playing games, you get a constant stream of little addictive rewards and you don't have to resolve conflicts with humans. People with social difficulties tend to use games as an escape. The social difficulties need not be overcome. You can just retreat into the game world. You don't learn how to interact face-to-face with humans.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 19, @07:52PM
I think of this a bit like the people who have been trying to convince us that cell phone cause cancer.
Despite 20 + years of effort they still can't provide evidence.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday November 19, @08:04PM
First off, I don't have a problem with responsible adults enjoying violent video games. If someone is going to perform a violent act, then they clearly have other problems. However, I doubt these sort of experiments are going to pick up any significant change in behavior from playing the games, as there are too many other factors involved. I think the games are just a small part of the wider culture of guns and killing becoming very socially acceptable in a fictional context in America. The Hollywood action movies did it first. So you'd have to isolate your test subjects from all those other variables and have 3,000 people that had never seen a violent movie or played a violent game be tested, then have them play the games for a year or two, then run the tests again. The effects would probably be subtle and I suspect an adult brain would be less impressionable than the developing brain of a child.
Intuitively, I think the culture probably makes it slightly more likely for someone to develop an interest in guns--simply because it's harder to become interested in something you are not exposed to. But whether it would increase violent tendencies, I suspect it depends on how impressionable the person is. The behavior of peers can influence someone's own behavior and values but for someone to actually bend their own values based on those in fiction, I think they'd have to be someone who has trouble distinguishing reality from fiction. I think violence in games and movies probably has a very mild desensitization effect--in that people might feel shock the first time they see these, that later diminishes--but as I understand it the military have done experiments that show you can't desensitize people through exposure to real violence beyond a certain point.
You also have to weigh the above effects against the fact that for many people I think violent games could be an outlet for aggression to blow off steam which would actually make violent behavior less likely in the real world.
This study tried to test violent tendencies through word association. Is that even a reliable way to test it? Couldn't they have got them boxing or something?
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Monday November 19, @08:13PM
These results aren't necessarily comparable to previous results. The reason is that most previous studies were undertaken in America, and Americans and Brits are different.
This happens all the time in psychology. Usually, the impact is that psychological effects unique to Americans are improperly projected onto all of humanity. In this case, it raises a peculiar question: are Americans in any way more susceptible to 'priming' than Brits? And a follow-up: does this affect extend beyond video games into other media, such as TV, movies, cable news, or advertisements?
Perhaps what's really at play here is whatever force causes Americans to commit more gun violence per gun owner than any other nation in the world. But I'm not holding my breath for anyone to study inter-cultural differences in 'priming'.
