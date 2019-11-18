from the it's-alive! dept.
A Startling Microbe Discovery Just Revealed a Whole New Branch of Our Tree of Life
Microscopic organisms found in dirt collected from a hike through Nova Scotia mean we're going to have to add another branch to the tree of life. The strange organisms simply don't fit into the plant kingdom, the animal kingdom, or any other kingdom we've classified up until now. The tiny critters in question represent two species of the group of microbes called hemimastigotes, and based on a detailed genetic analysis, one of them has never been spotted before.
According to the team of researchers from Dalhousie University in Canada, the two species are eukaryotes (with complex cells, like humans), and protists (outside the animal, plant, and fungi kingdoms). But they don't fit the patterns of the existing 10 kingdoms that make up the Eukaryota domain. "This discovery literally redraws our branch of the tree of life at one of its deepest points," says one of the researchers, Alastair Simpson. "It opens a new door to understanding the evolution of complex cells – and their ancient origins – back well before animals and plants emerged on Earth."
Hemimastigophora is a novel supra-kingdom-level lineage of eukaryotes (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0708-8) (DX)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 19, @09:57PM
These sorts of discoveries raise some questions to me:
Is it possible there are many more undiscovered branches? It certainly seems possible. If these guys only live in the soil of Nova Scotia, it seems possible (or even likely) that the soil of Northumberland or Queensland might have a similar, but non-related microbe.
Could this be some sort of link to the Ediacaran biota? [wikipedia.org] Not that it's likely we will find evidence either way after 575 million years. Still they're fascinating and I want to know more about them.
For those not keeping score, it looks like our ancestors in the Cambrian explosion ate or out-competed a whole type of life that seems to have left no traces other than some soft-bodied fossils.
If these new things are not plants or animals or fungi, what the hell are they? Something else I suppose.