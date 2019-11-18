from the I-feel-very-small dept.
A truly wonderful (30 minutes) visual experience:
On Friday, November 16, a unique film and musical experience, inspired by the Hubble Space Telescope's iconic Deep Field image, premieres at the Kennedy Space Center. The film, titled Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe, features a variety of Hubble's stunning imagery and includes 11 computer-generated visualizations of far-flung galaxies, nebulas, and star clusters developed by the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), in Baltimore, Maryland. Those visualizations not only depict the awesome beauty of the universe, but also express the three-dimensional nature of celestial objects.
Deep Field is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Grammy award-winning composer and conductor Eric Whitacre, producers Music Productions, multi award-winning artists 59 Productions, and STScI.
The film paints the incredible story of the Hubble Deep Field, an extraordinary portrait of the universe revealed by Hubble when it was pointed at a tiny and completely dark patch of sky for a total exposure time of about six days. What it revealed was an image that contained over 3,000 galaxies scattered across space and time.
New film celebrates Hubble Space Telescope
[Video]: Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe
[YouTube]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDiD8F9ItX0
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @10:45PM (1 child)
Ok, here you go [spacetelescope.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday November 19, @10:52PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_deep_fields [wikipedia.org]
This list has some non-Hubble deep fields.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 19, @11:15PM (1 child)
I am currently listening to "Tales from Topographic Oceans" which might go really well with this movie.
I should probably give Mr. Whitacre's music a chance I suppose, but something tells me that they did this right sometime before 1976.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @11:20PM
Nous Sommes du Soleil!
One of my favorite albums (and I do mean albums; you don't cram Roger Dean art onto a tiny CD cover!).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 19, @11:16PM
