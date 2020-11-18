from the is-this-good-or-bad? dept.
Facebook Increasingly Reliant on A.I. To Predict Suicide Risk
A year ago, Facebook started using artificial intelligence to scan people's accounts for danger signs of imminent self-harm.
[...] "To just give you a sense of how well the technology is working and rapidly improving ... in the last year we've had 3,500 reports," she says. That means AI monitoring is causing Facebook to contact emergency responders an average of about 10 times a day to check on someone — and that doesn't include Europe, where the system hasn't been deployed. (That number also doesn't include wellness checks that originate from people who report suspected suicidal behavior online.)
Davis says the AI works by monitoring not just what a person writes online, but also how his or her friends respond. For instance, if someone starts streaming a live video, the AI might pick up on the tone of people's replies.
[...] "Ever since they've introduced livestreaming on their platform, they've had a real problem with people livestreaming suicides," Marks says. "Facebook has a real interest in stopping that."
He isn't sure this AI system is the right solution, in part because Facebook has refused to share key data, such as the AI's accuracy rate. How many of those 3,500 "wellness checks" turned out to be actual emergencies? The company isn't saying.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 20, @06:31AM (1 child)
Facebook is always meddling. If any one of us decides that we want do suicide, what right does Zuckerberg have to interfere?
Euthenasia is pretty much outlawed in the US, and it seems to be true of most of Europe as well. That doctor - Kavorkian? They hounded his ass for assisting in suicides.
We can make a reasonable argument that you may not have the right to broadcast your suicide on Facebook. But, neither does Facebook have the right to interfere in your suicide.
Thoughts?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @07:00AM
Absolutely true. Some of the direct harm from such clumsy "help" is in mistakes (say, someone is citing a book or discussing a personage. Then suddenly the police knocks on the door (or breaks it down - they are very eager to help.) This will be recorded in the database forever and may harm the person later ("he attempted a suicide...") - and good luck proving anything.
(Score: 2) by jasassin on Tuesday November 20, @06:42AM
Sounds like a SWATTERs wet dream.
Don't do it! Your life is valuable!
Please don't kill yourself, I love you!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @07:24AM
this just might be a case of correlation therefore causation.