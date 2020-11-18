Stories
Hitman 2’s Denuvo Protection Cracked Three Days Before Launch

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 20, @09:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the Defective-by-Design dept.
stretch611 writes:

According to TorrentFreak, the long-awaiting stealth game Hitman 2 — which comes 'protected' by the latest variant of Denuvo (v5.3) — leaked online. Aside from having its protection circumvented, this happened three days before the title's official launch on November 13.

It appears that a relatively new cracking group called FCKDRM obtained a version of Hitman 2 that was only available to those who pre-ordered the game. While several groups have been chipping away at Denuvo for some time, FCKDRM is a new entrant (at least by branding) to the cracking scene. (Note: The group is not related to the FCKDRM initiative, an anti-DRM site launched by GOG.com, even though it does use the logo.)

It should be noted that the owners of Denuvo released marketing material a few months ago suggesting that even 4 days of protection (actually even hours according to them) is worth the price of their DRM. (However, no mention of -3 days.)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by FatPhil on Tuesday November 20, @10:12AM

    by FatPhil (863) <reversethis-{if.fdsa} {ta} {tnelyos-cp}> on Tuesday November 20, @10:12AM (#764197) Homepage
    Just you wait for Denuvo 6.0, that's gonna be *da shit*. Yeah, 1.0 to 5.3 were crap, but don't worry - this time we've got it cracked, ooops, you know what we mean.
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
