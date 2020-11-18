Stories
Georgian Company Invents New, Greener Tire Recycling Process

posted by martyb on Tuesday November 20, @11:16AM
Appalbarry writes:

Energy News reports that a company based in the Republic of Georgia has invented a new process for recycling rubber tires into new treads. G3C Technologies' new process:

...takes scrap tires and chemically/industrially breaks them down to produce a material known as recovered black carbon[sic] (rCB). This renewed material can then be used to make brand new tires or other products typically requiring 'virgin' carbon black, such as plastic auto parts, paints, and semi-conductive parts– epitomizing the concept of circular economy and metaphorically turning the need for a 'virgin birth' of new carbon black into one of reincarnation.

Currently 46 per cent of end of life tires are disposed of through incineration, and 15% end up in landfills. As well as reducing this number, G3C's process can dramatically reduce carbon emissions into the atmosphere. "Production of 1 kg of virgin carbon black produces 2.4 kg of CO2 emissions, while the creation of rCB emits just 20 to 30 per cent of that total, minimizing the carbon footprint of new tire production."

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 20, @11:38AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday November 20, @11:38AM (#764201) Journal

    Car tires and brake pads produce harmful microplastics [sciencenews.org]

    Previous research has estimated that about 30 percent of the volume of microplastics polluting oceans, lakes and rivers come from tire wear.

    We need the flying cars.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:41AM (#764202)

    One is Goodyear
    The other is a great year

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:46AM (#764203)

    Saving the world one gram at a time. That's how you *really* do it, folks! *thumbup*

