Scientists explain how wombats drop cubed poop
Wombats, the chubby and beloved, short-legged marsupials native to Australia, are central to a biological mystery in the animal kingdom: How do they produce cube-shaped poop? Patricia Yang, a postdoctoral fellow in mechanical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, set out to investigate.
Yang studies the hydrodynamics of fluids, including blood, processed food and urine, in the bodies of animals. She was curious how the differences in wombats' digestive processes and soft tissue structures might explain their oddly shaped scat.
During the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics 71st Annual Meeting, which will take place Nov. 18-20 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Yang and her co-authors, Scott Carver, David Hu and undergraduate student Miles Chan, will explain their findings from dissecting the alimentary systems, or digestive tracts, of wombats.
"The first thing that drove me to this is that I have never seen anything this weird in biology. That was a mystery," said Yang. "I didn't even believe it was true at the beginning. I Googled it and saw a lot about cube-shaped wombat poop, but I was skeptical."
[...] So, why do wombats poop cubes? Wombats pile their feces to mark their home ranges and communicate with one another through scent. They pile their feces in prominent places (e.g., next to burrows, or on logs, rocks and small raises) because they have poor eye sight. The higher and more prominently placed the pile of feces, the more visually distinctive it is to attract other wombats to smell and engage in communication. Therefore, it is important that their droppings do not roll away, and cube-shaped poop solves this problem.
Yang hopes that the group's research on wombats will contribute to current understandings of soft tissue transportation, or how the gut moves. She also emphasized that the group's research involved mechanical engineering and biology, and their findings are valuable to both fields. "We can learn from wombats and hopefully apply this novel method to our manufacturing process," Yang said. "We can understand how to move this stuff in a very efficient way."
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 20, @03:57PM (2 children)
Cubes? It sounds like a new toy to replace lego bricks.
Maybe these wombats could be trained to defecate in orderly rows upon rows, like stacking bricks, to form structures, such as restaurants.
Wombats defecating reminds me: Microsoft please, PLEASE wait until Windows is stable enough to release, before releasing it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @04:42PM
Build the Wall! Build the Wall!
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Tuesday November 20, @04:44PM
If you click through to the article, the term "cube" is being used very generously. "Not entirely round" would be more accurate. "Just not-round enough to avoid rolling away"
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday November 20, @04:01PM
Yo Wombat's so round it eclipses the sun!
Yo Wombat's teeth are so yellow when it smiles the traffic slows down!
Yo Wombat's so square it poops cubes!
"So?"
Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @04:13PM
This certainly will be one of the nominees for the IG Nobel next year.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Tuesday November 20, @04:27PM (1 child)
From TFA . . .
Could this improved understanding be applied to create a pill for humans to excrete regularly shaped bricks suitable for construction purposes?
I eagerly await the TV ads for this new pill.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday November 20, @04:41PM
Just scare the hell out of someone. The Internet tells me, and as we know The Internet never lies, that this causes people to "shit brix."
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday November 20, @05:20PM (1 child)
SN keeps citing Physics.org for articles. The content is good, however the website's javascript is god awful. I only have JS enabled for the top level domain and as soon as I open the tab (vivaldi) the browser becomes unresponsive and cpu starts struggling.
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday November 20, @05:21PM
Sorry, phys.org