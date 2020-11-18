from the serf's-up dept.
When tech giants like Amazon expand, other companies don't just worry about losing business. They also fret about hanging on to their employees.
Some of the industries that have defined New York City and the Washington, D.C., area will face increased competition for talent when Amazon sets up shop in their territory, with plans to hire 50,000 new workers amid the tightest job market in decades.
The expansion comes at time of fierce demand for computer programmers, mobile app developers, data scientists and cybersecurity experts. Salaries keep rising as companies from banks to retailers seek new technology professionals to expand their online presence and automate operations. Particularly in demand are software developers, with many switching jobs each year. Even some banks have eased up on their dress codes to project a hipper image.
Good news, ye techies working on Wall Street! Soon you might be able to wear jeans and t-shirts to work.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 20, @07:17PM
Banks are especially nitpicky about requiring software developers to actually wear clothes to work. Then expanding this to include remote work.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday November 20, @07:21PM (1 child)
Hey clue challenged managers. Here's a way to retain employees.
Wait for it . . . .
PAY THEM BETTER.
Wow. It's a novel and radical idea, I know.
It seems corporations will do any conceivable thing to attract and retain people EXCEPT actually pay well enough to make them loyal.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday November 20, @07:30PM
I don't live in the US, but we have same problem. Every week I see stories about employers whinging and bitching because they can't get "qualified staff" for their restaurant or to pick their fruit, as if those jobs require an advanced degree.
What they are really lobbying for is to bring in cheap labour from overseas, as they don't want to pay local people a fair wage.
The city I live in has a housing crisis, rent is unaffordable for people like teachers and nurses, who are voting with their feet and leaving for other towns and cities, but still we are told "can't find qualified staff".
It's all bull. Pay people what they are worth.