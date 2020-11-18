from the where's-my-solar-plastic-roadways? dept.
Imagine a drive to grandma's house or to work with fewer "left lane closed ahead" signs, fewer detour signs, fewer orange barrels and also safer travel near road crews. That may soon be possible with new technology from Purdue University researchers.
This technology uses electrical resistance measurements to determine when the emulsified asphalt in a chip seal has sufficiently cured and can therefore withstand traffic without sustaining damage. Such real-time measurements help ensure that the road repairs are done correctly and more quickly than using current methods.
"Typical approaches to quantify emulsified asphalt-based chip seal curing times are varied and qualitative," said John Haddock, a professor of civil engineering and the director of the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program, who leads the research team. "Having a quantitative, real-time measurement method can help construction crews make good decisions that result in a quality chip seal project with minimal traffic disruption."
The engineers will know exactly when the asphalt can be driven on.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by edIII on Tuesday November 20, @09:53PM (1 child)
Solar Roadways [solarroadways.com], or just even concrete, is vastly superior to asphalt. What asphalt has going for it is the expensive long term maintenance, and that's good for all the people who get rich of contracts for it. In other words, asphalt is perfect for corruption simply because of how fucking crappy it is.
Last time I was looking at Solar Roadways, they believe they can get under the cost of asphalt when you take into account the maintenance. The asphalt tech in this article, while it sounds interesting, pales in comparison to the maintenance of a Solar Roadway. It's modular can be replaced out by a machine the drives over it. Replacements could be done in fractions of the time it takes to repair asphalt, with using less resources. If they develop a quick disconnect for a module, it could be entirely possible to get maintenance down to minutes. That's automated too.
Considering where we are trying to go with AI driven cars, magnetic levitation that requires infrastructure support, old ass technology like asphalt needs to be retired. What's it is really good at is creating potholes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @10:06PM
Concrete forms much nastier potholes in a climate where the yearly temperature swing ranges from -40 to +100 degrees (-40 to +38 C), with water getting into the works and breaking things up. Asphalt isn't great, but is a quick patch in the middle of winter when fresh concrete won't cure properly or in a timely fashion. Salt and sand from making the roads safe also doesn't do nice things to concrete over time.