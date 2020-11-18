from the kitcheneering dept.
Eater has a longer article on how sourdough, and bread in general, is back in fashion and the changes being inflicted on the millenias-old staple by tech bros.
“I spent a lot of time — I don’t want to say ‘debugging,’ because that sounds really technical — but just working on recipes and trying to teach myself and there really weren’t a lot of materials out there at the time to do that,” he told me by phone this spring. “With bread baking, you kind of follow an algorithm to produce a result and that result isn’t always what you think it’s going to be, so you kind of have to step back and debug and diagnose the steps along the way. How did I go wrong here? That’s because technically the temperature might not be right or the dough strength might not be right. That iterative procedure and working through those algorithms kind of appeals to engineer. There’s the precision part of it, but also, when it comes down to it, technical people like to work with their hands. You want to construct something and I think bread is a good way to do that.”
(Score: 5, Touché) by Uncle_Al on Tuesday November 20, @10:30PM (7 children)
"there really weren’t a lot of materials out there at the time to do that"
There are these things on paper called BOOKS
you can learn all sorts of things from what is written in them
In particular, BREADMAKING
Check it out "bro"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @10:35PM (3 children)
Yo uncle bro, RTFA
"With custom-made bread ovens, temperature-controlled proofing boxes, at-home grain mills, laser thermometers, and a $600, 52-pound cookbook."
I think 52 pounds of BOOK is more than enough.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @10:42PM (2 children)
That $600 cookbook was written by another bro, bro. The patent troll guy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:01PM (1 child)
Bro that point doesn't even matter because bros making books for other bros still results in books being read by bros as opposed to the original point "There are these things on paper called BOOKS" made by some old person I'm guessing who thinks millenials are all bros who bro it up without the slightest bro idea about how to bro. I mean read.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 20, @11:15PM
But it's cool, bro. As you were.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday November 20, @10:35PM (2 children)
Real bros don't eat carb loaded bread.
Real bros go paleo, breh.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Tuesday November 20, @11:17PM
Bread is paleo, bro.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/jul/16/archaeologists-find-earliest-evidence-of-bread [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 20, @11:40PM
When your bro goes pale-o it's time to open the truck's window or pass the bucket-o.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jimbrooking on Tuesday November 20, @10:43PM (2 children)
I've been baking bread for years, collecting cookbooks and trying the recipes. Always OK, wowed the neighbors, yada yada. I happened on "Flour Water Salt Yeast" by Ken Forkish, a baker and guru in Portland, OR. He shows (in photos) and tells how to make the best bread, comparable to or better than I've had in my many trips to France. Highly recommended. After the first few loaves it's become algorithmic and totally reliable.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @10:51PM (1 child)
Who’d be dumb enough to buy the book after he gives the recipe away in the title?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday November 20, @11:44PM
Same people who went to see Titanic, Dunkirk, or Pearl Harbor.
Maybe those who saw Titanic ten times also buy multiple book copies...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @10:49PM (3 children)
They seem unable to function in the real world, which suggests yes. OTOH, the article made no mention of a breadmaking app which suggests they may be a different subhominid species.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:04PM (2 children)
Contrary to popular belief everyone from the "millenial" generation works quite hard and knows way more about "real life" than any boomer who grew up with a comparatively small world view and a pretty easy economy to function in.
Thank god for millenials who overall pay better attention to science and are not only demanding of a better world but also are working to make it happen.
Crusty old warmongers round here are out of date.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:16PM
Pity tne "Know-It-All" who has no one to tell it to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:19PM
From your comment, the Millennial generation should be renamed the Dunning Kruger generation!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:09PM (1 child)
Why would anyone waste their time with baking when you can broil some steaks and vegetables. It is far better for you, tastes better, and is far easier to clean up afterwards. I literally can't think of any reason to bake some bread rather than broil some meat and veggies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 20, @11:20PM
You kneed to release your frustrations.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday November 20, @11:14PM
One of said shops in Truro, Nova Scotia left it out for their customers to read. Can I find a link?
I'm not sure but maybe it was Pizza Today [pizzatoday.com].
The often had articles about successful shops that spent _years_ perfecting their dough recipes.
(Score: 2) by gringer on Tuesday November 20, @11:30PM
I use a wet dough and a probe thermometer, taking the bread out when the internal temperature goes above 94°C. Works for me, with minimal effort:
800g white flour (both plain and high-grade NZ varieties of flour seem to work equally well)
130g wholemeal flour (or ground grains)
3 cups (750ml) water
2 tsp salt
2 tsp yeast (actual amount isn't important; use more to get a quicker rise, use less to get a more sourdough-type taste)
Based on the peasant variant of this recipe [artisanbreadinfive.com].
(Score: 2) by suburbanitemediocrity on Tuesday November 20, @11:52PM
Bread really is an art. I even have a special strain of sourdough yeast that I keep in my refrigerator feed everyday. I made sourdough bread last week following this guy's recipe exactly and it just came out just OK. Even bread is just OK. I have perfected pizza dough, but baking is difficult.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APEavQg8rMw [youtube.com]