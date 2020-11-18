Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

BigRep Rolls out 3D-Printed Electric Motorcycle Prototype

posted by chromas on Wednesday November 21, @12:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the if-you-give-a-mouse-a-printer… dept.
News

Phoenix666 writes:

New Atlas:

There have been a number of electric motorcycles that have broken away from the traditional designs of their gas-powered brethren, including the Rocsie and Zeus. But what would happen if a moto was specifically designed for Fused Filament Fabrication printing? Germany's BigRep has debuted a number of automotive and e-mobility prototypes at this year's formnext additive manufacturing exhibition, including the world's first 3D-printed working electric motorcycle.

The 190 x 90 x 55 cm (74.8 x 35.4 x 21.6 in) Nera bike was designed by Marco Mattia Cristofori with Maximilian Sedlak from the company's Nowlab innovation consultancy and printed on BigRep's own large-scale 3D printers using ProHT, ProFLEX, PETH and PLA filaments through a 0.6 - 1 mm nozzle at a layer height of 0.4 - 0.6 mm.
...
Everything except the electrical components has been produced on a 3D printer – that includes the tires (with custom tread), rhomboid wheel rims, frame, fork and seat. The Nera bike also rocks flexible bumpers to replace the traditional suspension found in other motos.

Custom-printed electric motorcycles, but will they ever be allowed on the road?

Original Submission


«  Do You Even Bake, Bro?
BigRep Rolls out 3D-Printed Electric Motorcycle Prototype | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.