Known as the GRCh38 reference genome, it is periodically updated with DNA sequences from other individuals, but in a new analysis, Johns Hopkins scientists now say that the collective genomes of 910 people of African descent have a large chunk — about 300 million bits — of genetic material that is missing from the basic reference genome.

“There’s so much more human DNA than we originally thought,” says Steven Salzberg, Ph.D., the Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, and Biostatistics at The Johns Hopkins University.

Knowing the variations in genomes across populations is essential to research design to reveal why certain people or groups of people may be more or less susceptible to common health conditions, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, and Salzberg says that scientists need to build more reference genomes that more closely reflect different populations.

“The whole world is relying on what is essentially a single reference genome, and when a particular DNA analysis doesn’t match the reference and you throw away those non-matching sequences, those discarded bits may in fact hold the answers and clues you are seeking,” says Salzberg.