NASA has Chosen the Landing Site for its Life-Hunting 2020 Mars Rover

posted by martyb on Wednesday November 21, @09:27AM
from the Imagine-the-reaction-if-they-found-certain-proof-there-is/was-life-there? dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

New Scientist:

After four years of deliberation, NASA has picked its next Mars landing spot: Jezero crater. The hope is that it has the right environment to preserve signs of ancient life.

Satellite images suggest the 50-kilometre-wide crater once had a river flowing along its rim and into a big lake. It is thought to hold rocks that can preserve organic molecules, such as clays and carbonates. It is located 18 degrees north of Mars’s equator.

If there are no delays, the rover will launch July 2020 and arrive February 2021.

