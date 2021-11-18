Stories
Search Engine Findx Shuts Down

posted by takyon on Wednesday November 21, @04:00PM
from the found-and-lost dept.
Software

isj writes:

The privacy-oriented search engine Findx has shut down: https://privacore.github.io/

The reasons cited are:

  • While people are starting to understand the importance of privacy it is a major hurdle to get them to select a different search engine.
  • Search engines eat resources like crazy, so operating costs are non-negligible.
  • Some sites (including e.g. github) use a whitelist in robots.txt, blocking new crawlers.
  • The amount of spam, link-farms, referrer-linking, etc. is beyond your worst nightmare.
  • Returning good results takes a long time to fine-tune.
  • Monetizing is nearly impossible because advertising networks want to know everything about the users, going against privacy concerns.
  • Buying search results from other search engines is impossible until you have least x million searches/month. Getting x million searches/month is impossible unless you buy search results from other search engines (or sink a lot of cash into making it yourself).

So what do you soylentils think can be done to increase privacy for ordinary users, search-engine-wise ?

Dislaimer: I worked at Findx.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday November 21, @04:06PM

    by Apparition (6835) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday November 21, @04:06PM (#764779) Journal

    I use a combination of Startpage and DuckDuckGo. Together, they work well enough for me. The only "major" search engine I've used in years is Bing, and that's for Bing Maps in particular.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Knowledge Troll on Wednesday November 21, @04:15PM

    by Knowledge Troll (5948) on Wednesday November 21, @04:15PM (#764786) Journal

    Now that Google seems intent of destroying the utility of their web search DDG is getting a lot closer to parody with them.

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 21, @04:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 21, @04:18PM (#764788)

    First up. This is the first I ever heard of you. A bit of telling people you exist helps.

