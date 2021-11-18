18/11/21/1249248 story
posted by takyon on Wednesday November 21, @04:00PM
from the found-and-lost dept.
The privacy-oriented search engine Findx has shut down: https://privacore.github.io/
The reasons cited are:
- While people are starting to understand the importance of privacy it is a major hurdle to get them to select a different search engine.
- Search engines eat resources like crazy, so operating costs are non-negligible.
- Some sites (including e.g. github) use a whitelist in robots.txt, blocking new crawlers.
- The amount of spam, link-farms, referrer-linking, etc. is beyond your worst nightmare.
- Returning good results takes a long time to fine-tune.
- Monetizing is nearly impossible because advertising networks want to know everything about the users, going against privacy concerns.
- Buying search results from other search engines is impossible until you have least x million searches/month. Getting x million searches/month is impossible unless you buy search results from other search engines (or sink a lot of cash into making it yourself).
So what do you soylentils think can be done to increase privacy for ordinary users, search-engine-wise ?
Dislaimer: I worked at Findx.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday November 21, @04:06PM
I use a combination of Startpage and DuckDuckGo. Together, they work well enough for me. The only "major" search engine I've used in years is Bing, and that's for Bing Maps in particular.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Knowledge Troll on Wednesday November 21, @04:15PM
Now that Google seems intent of destroying the utility of their web search DDG is getting a lot closer to parody with them.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 21, @04:18PM
First up. This is the first I ever heard of you. A bit of telling people you exist helps.