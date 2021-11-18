Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
One of the fathers of AI is worried about its future
Alongside Geoff Hinton and Yan LeCun, Bengio is famous for championing a technique known as deep learning that in recent years has gone from an academic curiosity to one of the most powerful technologies on the planet.
Deep learning involves feeding data to large neural networks that crudely simulate the human brain, and it has proved incredibly powerful and effective for all sorts of practical tasks, from voice recognition and image classification to controlling self-driving cars and automating business decisions.
Bengio has resisted the lure of any big tech company. While Hinton and LeCun joined Google and Facebook, respectively, he remains a full-time professor at the University of Montreal. (He did, however, cofound Element AI in 2016, and it has built a very successful business helping big companies explore the commercial applications of AI research.)
Bengio met with MIT Technology Review’s senior editor for AI, Will Knight, at an MIT event recently.
[Ed. note: They talk about an AI race between different countries, collaboration between countries, a few companies dominating the AI field, military uses of AI, and more.]
(Score: 0) by NPC-131072 on Thursday November 22, @12:42AM (4 children)
AI == Nazis [theverge.com]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday November 22, @01:04AM
Not quite.
A proper AI will conclude that all humans are a problem to be optimized away, regardless of inferior race or sexual deviance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @01:28AM (2 children)
Aw, I thought someone had taught an AI to be a socialist. But instead they taught it to be like all the other assholes on the internet. Boring....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @01:40AM (1 child)
Speaking of socialism, I think that AI is a technology that is threatening in the hands of the ruling class, but it is something that should be fully developed only after the socialist society comes into being following the permanent revolution, so that it can be put to use improving the quality of life for all people, not just for a tiny elite.
If ever the capitalist elite reach a technological singularity that excludes 99 percent of the population from its riches, the proletarian revolution would quickly follow.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday November 22, @01:45AM
If the elite ever reach that singularity, they'll exterminate the rest of us, end of story. There won't be a revolution because there won't be a proletariat left to revolt. I'm beginning to wonder if the next big urban guerilla weapon will be EMP rifles...
