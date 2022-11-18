For the first time, Virgin Orbit has strapped its 21-meter rocket to a modified 747 aircraft and taken to the skies. The company performed this "captive-carry" test flight on Sunday in Victorville, located to the northeast of Los Angeles.

"The vehicles flew like a dream today," Virgin Orbit Chief Pilot Kelly Latimer said in a news release. "Everyone on the flight crew and all of our colleagues on the ground were extremely happy with the data we saw from the instruments on-board the aircraft, in the pylon, and on the rocket itself. From my perspective in the cockpit, the vehicles handled incredibly well, and perfectly matched what we've trained for in the simulators."

[...] Earlier this month, the company had conducted a series of tests that involved mating the LauncherOne rocket to the aircraft, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, and then performing taxiing tests. But Sunday's flight represents a new phase of airborne tests that will include "several more" flights of the aircraft with and without the rocket attached. These tests will ensure that Cosmic Girl and the rocket behave as anticipated during flight.

The final step before an actual in-air rocket launch will involve at least one drop test, in which the carbon-fiber rocket will be released from the 747 aircraft without firing its engine, in order to gather data about its free-fall performance through the atmosphere.