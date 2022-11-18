from the thank-humans-for-that dept.
For some Northeast cities, high temperatures on Thanksgiving could be close to the coldest on record no matter what day of the month the holiday was celebrated (e.g. Nov. 22, Nov. 24, Nov. 26, etc.).
New York City has only had three Thanksgivings dating to 1870 when the high temperature failed to rise out of the 20s, according to National Weather Service statistics. The coldest was a high of 26 degrees on Nov. 28, 1901.
While this year may not touch that record in the Big Apple, it could still be just the fourth time when the high on Thanksgiving is only in the 20s.
In southern New England, Boston could come within a couple of degrees of its coldest Thanksgiving high of 24 degrees, also set Nov. 28, 1901.
Noone has seen a sunspot since October 21: http://www.sidc.be/silso/datafiles#total
Every 11 years or so, sunspots fade away, bringing a period of relative calm.
“This is called solar minimum,” says Dean Pesnell of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD. “And it’s a regular part of the sunspot cycle.”
The sun is heading toward solar minimum now. Sunspot counts were relatively high in 2014, and now they are sliding toward a low point expected in 2019-2020.
While intense activity such as sunspots and solar flares subside during solar minimum, that doesn’t mean the sun becomes dull. Solar activity simply changes form.
[...]
Normally Earth’s upper atmosphere is heated and puffed up by ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Satellites in low Earth orbit experience friction as they skim through the outskirts of our atmosphere. This friction creates drag, causing satellites to lose speed over time and eventually fall back to Earth. Drag is a good thing, for space junk; natural and man-made particles floating in orbit around Earth. Drag helps keep low Earth orbit clear of debris.
But during solar minimum, this natural heating mechanism subsides. Earth’s upper atmosphere cools and, to some degree, can collapse. Without a normal amount of drag, space junk tends to hang around.
There are unique space weather effects that get stronger during solar minimum. For example, the number of galactic cosmic rays that reach Earth’s upper atmosphere increases during solar minimum. Galactic cosmic rays are high energy particles accelerated toward the solar system by distant supernova explosions and other violent events in the galaxy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @10:07PM (2 children)
I can throw a snowball on thanksgiving, climate change is fake news!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 22, @10:11PM (1 child)
It's the Russians. They're stealing our energy, converting it to natural gas, and selling it to Germany and the rest of Europe.
#eatyourliver #WalkAway #CTRLLeft #MUH_FREEZE_PEACH!!!111one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @10:18PM
Finally Runaway makes sense! I know what my Thanks will be after Giving this guy a clue!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @10:21PM
The sun spot cycle affects temperatures, but much less than El Niño / La Niña and much less than human caused climate change.
https://weather.com/news/climate/news/2018-11-20-october-2018-global-temperatures-nasa-noaa-jma/ [weather.com]
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday November 22, @10:23PM (2 children)
When there are unusually warm temperatures, it's proof of global warming. Unusually cold Temps, of course, are only "weather".
It's going to take another decade or so for reality to finish debunk AGW. Which is a shame, because the most cynical scumbags will be retired by then...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @10:38PM
Awww, we found another Flat Earther folks!
Sure he will probably protest, but we all know where this is headed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 22, @10:43PM
To add to my previous AC reply, do you have any idea why the term shifted from "global warming" to "climate change"?
It's ok, I can wait for you to go through highschool physics again.