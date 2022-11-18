from the consume-obey-reproduce dept.
Revisiting the Dystopian L.A. of Sci-Fi Classic They Live, 30 Years Later:
In November of 1988, four days before George H.W. Bush was elected president of the United States, Universal Pictures released They Live, the story of covert alien suppression over the masses. The movie is, arguably, the most topical film of Carpenter’s four-decade career, which includes box-office hits and cult classics like Halloween (1978), Escape from New York (1981), The Thing (1982), and Big Trouble in Little China (1986). Thirty years later, They Live is particularly significant in America’s current social and political climates.
The sci-fi action film is based on Ray Nelson’s short story, “Eight O’Clock in the Morning” (1963), and Bill Wray’s subsequent comic adaption, “Nada” (1986). In Nelson’s story, George Nada awakes from being hypnotized and can suddenly see people transform into alien beings that are unsuspectingly controlling the human race.
John Carpenter’s ‘They Live’ Was Supposed to Be a Warning. We Didn’t Heed It. We Didn’t Even Understand It.:
In 1978, John Carpenter wrote and directed a movie about a mysterious, hulking loner who comes to town and slays innocent victims. Ten years later, he made another movie about a mysterious, hulking loner who comes to town, only this guy waited to kick ass until he was all out of bubblegum.
There are other obvious differences between Halloween and They Live,two of the most beloved films by one of the all-time great genre auteurs. But here’s the one that matters most: Halloween became a popular horror franchise that now includes 11 films released over the course of 40 years, including the forthcoming reboot due October 19.
They Live,meanwhile, sort of became reality.
Drones in the sky, conspiracies in our heads, militarized police in the streets, economic inequality in every corner of society, media that seeks to control our minds: The terror of They Live is more tangible and primal in 2018 than a slasher movie could ever be. Is that an overly grandiose way of describing a cheesy, semi-self-aware ’80s action flick? Am I projecting outsize cultural importance onto a cult classic starring a professional wrestler who utters awesome one-liners like, “Brother, life’s a bitch ... and she’s back in heat”? Have I been wearing these magical sunglasses for too long?
I saw it years ago, I was a kid, I'll see it again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp_K8prLfso [youtube.com] Chew bubblegum scene.
..... no.
Nada did not want to kick ass. All he ever wanted was a job. He found nothing at the employment office, so he begged for shitwork on a construction site and slept in a shantytown. He worked all of one day at his shit job before he discovered the alien occupation of Earth.
Do not ignore the character development in They Live. Nada believed in America at the beginning of the story. He believed he had a chance in this world. Over the course of events as Nada learned that he had no future in a world controlled by the rich and powerful, Nada became increasingly frustrated, angry, and violent.
Nada went from wide eyed idealist to disillusioned rebel whose last words were "FUCK IT!"
Conspiracies are not in our heads, a few of us observed them out there and became curious and so researched further and uncovered plots to seriously harm humanity with the conspirators having no guilt about it.
Conspiracies are real and are all around us whether some loud mouthed person agrees or not. It is always the loudest deniers who are agents of the conspirators.
