Dell Melts in Face of Investor Dissent, Ups Offer for Class V Stock

posted by mrpg on Friday November 23, @02:40AM
Business

Dell Technologies has upped the buy price for Class V stock to win support from shareholders that threatened to block the proposed transaction and hinder the company’s return to the US stock market.

The final per share offer is for $120 in cash, subject to an aggregate $14bn cap, or to swap each unit for between 1.5043 and 1.8130 shares of Class C stock in Dell when it lists again.

The previous $109 per share offer – on the table from July – was dismissed by some investors including corporate raider Carl Icahn, who has since vowed to stop the buy saying it low-balled their value and involved the lawyers.

[...] Class V stock, also known by its stock market ticker DVMT, was created in 2016 to help Dell fund its $67bn buy of EMC. It tracks Dell’s stake in VMware but, as the FT pointed out, the share swap alternative means it can be viewed as a proxy for the value of Dell.

