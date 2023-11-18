from the heroes-are-not-bulletproof dept.
Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have resumed efforts to fight a major Ebola outbreak in eastern Beni region after a brief suspension following clashes.
"Despite deadly attacks .. Ebola response activities are continuing," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.
[...] "Since their arrival in the region, the response teams have faced threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment and kidnapping," Oly Ilunga.
On Saturday, a ceremony was held for the peacekeepers who were killed in the previous night's attack.
Fifteen other peacekeepers were killed in an ADF assault on a MONUSCO base in Beni in December 2017.
