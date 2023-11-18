Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

DRC Efforts to Fight Ebola Resume in Beni after Deadly Violence

posted by mrpg on Friday November 23, @07:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the heroes-are-not-bulletproof dept.
News

"exec" writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have resumed efforts to fight a major Ebola outbreak in eastern Beni region after a brief suspension following clashes.

"Despite deadly attacks .. Ebola response activities are continuing," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday. 

[...] "Since their arrival in the region, the response teams have faced threats, physical assaults, repeated destruction of their equipment and kidnapping," Oly Ilunga.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held for the peacekeepers who were killed in the previous night's attack.
 
  Fifteen other peacekeepers were killed in an ADF assault on a MONUSCO base in Beni in December 2017.

-- submitted from IRC

Original Submission


«  Magnetostatic Reciprocity Circumvented by Researchers
DRC Efforts to Fight Ebola Resume in Beni after Deadly Violence | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.