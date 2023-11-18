from the seems-fishy-to-me dept.
We're just one month away from the release of Director James Wan's Aquaman, the first full-length feature film centered around Jason Momoa's Justice League superhero. Now the final trailer has dropped, with all the magical tridents, warrior princesses, and epic CGI battles you'd expect from a superhero movie about averting a mythological war between two very different worlds.
Aquaman first entered the DC Comics universe in a 1941 anthology and later turned into a solo comic book series. He was a founding member of the Justice League during the "Silver Age" of the 1950s and 1960s. But he was never among the most compelling superheroes in the DC stable, often serving as the butt of jokes because of his supposedly inferior super powers. Hey, telepathically communicating with fish is cool, right?
Prediction: Scenes full of pathos over dolphins caught in fishing nets, and outrage over the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. What other important lessons will Aquaman have to teach us?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @12:12PM
aquaman is cool. even superman is made from water...
breath underwater? how cool is that!
maybe next time we dont have to wait the period of one president election for the movie to finish?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @12:19PM
Prediction: I will rent the movie when it becomes available to do so, mute the sound, and enjoy the scenes with Amber Heard. Mmm, Amber Heard.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday November 23, @12:26PM (1 child)
If even now you can't perceive the lesson of Marvel, Warner, Disney etc are keeping you infantile and satisfied only to take your money and make you spend on impulse, they succeeded in keeping you infantile and satisfied.
As such, the garbage patch and dolphins will stay as they were, the next action of a satisfied and infantile person is to go to a comicon and spend some more money.
Because, see, you need a superhero to keep the oceans clean, the consumers are just that, consumers; they can do nothing but eat the popcorn and dispose of the (plastic lined) bucket and soda cup... which are not recycled, because the cost of separating the plastic lining from the cellulose is too high.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @12:54PM
not to mention all the vitamin (D)eficiency marvel and dc inflicted by keeping youngsters indoors reading comics instead of starting their own drug dealing business on the street and increasing teen pregnancy rates...