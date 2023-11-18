Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple Inks Deal With Ex Machina Maker A24 Studio to Create Original Films

posted by Fnord666 on Friday November 23, @04:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the apple-films dept.
News

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984

Apple inks deal with Ex Machina-maker A24 studio to create original films

Apple has lined up another partnership to boost its video-content offerings. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple signed a deal with A24 studio, a New York-based production company responsible for movies, including the 2017 Oscar winner for Best Picture, Moonlight.Sex, violence, drugs get the axe in Apple’s upcoming original content

Details of forthcoming projects haven't been disclosed, but Apple reportedly signed a "multi-year partnership" to make "independent, feature-length films" with A24. Apple has numerous production partnerships and deals in the works already, but most are for serialized shows and other video content.

For the past year, Apple has focused on gleaning talent for its original content offerings. It began with the Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps series, both of which are exclusively available on Apple Music.

[...] But A24's recent popular films—including but not limited to Moonlight, Lady Bird, Hereditary, Ex Machina, and The Disaster Artist, don't seem to fit in with Apple's current content visions. Reports suggest that the iPhone maker wants to avoid content with "gratuitous sex, profanity, or violence," all of which are elements explored in many of today's award-winning and popular films.

How and where Apple will distribute this original content is still unknown. Most of its exclusives live on Apple Music right now, so it could dump everything into its music subscription service or on iTunes. However, reports suggest Apple's rumored TV streaming service—which will be in direct competition with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu—will launch in early 2019.

Original Submission


«  CDC Food Safety Alert: E. Coli Outbreak in US and Canada Linked to Romaine Lettuce: Throw It Away!
Apple Inks Deal With Ex Machina Maker A24 Studio to Create Original Films | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @05:28PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @05:28PM (#765601)

    > reports suggest Apple's rumored TV streaming service—which will be in direct competition with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu—will launch in early 2019.

    So ... no blockbuster movies, nor action, not including most dramas. Apple will have only one category, "family"?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @05:43PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 23, @05:43PM (#765609)

      The only person watching it is Granny, and we're not real sure she still understands where she is, or who she is.

(1)