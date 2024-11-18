from the send-in-the-bot-scabs dept.
Amazon workers held strikes across Europe on Black Friday
While Black Friday started as a post-Thanksgiving sales event in the US, it's grown in popularity in other countries. At a fulfillment center near Madrid, 90 percent of the 1,800 workers are holding a two-day strike to disrupt one of the company's biggest sales periods. As a result, Amazon diverted orders to its 22 other depots in the country.
[...] GMB union members, meanwhile, held protests at five UK warehouses over safety conditions, citing "chronic pain" as a common complaint and noting ambulances were called to attend injuries at fulfillment centers 600 times over the three years to May. Amazon told Gizmodo UK in a statement all of its sites are "safe places to work." It cited data from the UK's Health and Safety Executive stating it "has over 40% fewer injuries on average than other transportation and warehousing companies in the UK."
Workers at two depots in Germany also went on strike. Employees there have fought for years for better pay, which the Verdi union says is lower than other mail-order and retail jobs. The company told the Associated Press its logistics center workers in Germany take home relatively high wages. Employees in that country and in Italy also protested on Black Friday last year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @04:02PM (3 children)
Sounds like a dangerous job that robots should be doing.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Saturday November 24, @04:08PM (1 child)
Amazon agrees [wikipedia.org]!
Go on, gentle workers! You're free! Free to pursue Other Meaningful Work™!
There's enough jobs for everybody!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @04:22PM
Amazon workers should Learn To Code. We have a full employment economy where absolutely everyone who wants a coding job can get a coding job. There are zero fake jobs for coders. Every job posting for every coding job is completely real. Every coder gets ten job offers for every job application. Every coder earns over six figures. Every coder is a millionaire. Some coders are even billionaires. The unemployment rate for coders is negative.
For a completely genuine list of genuine employers who genuinely employ coders for six figure salaries, consult soggy.jobs
To receive your ten genuine job offers and land a six figure part time job plus free food, apply today at cafebabe.com
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 24, @05:15PM
Obviously, you have no love of robots, either. Employees are expendable, robots are expensive. Get your priorities straight, please.
(Score: 1) by NateMich on Saturday November 24, @04:06PM (1 child)
And not a fuck was given?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @04:30PM
Aspiring billionaire right here ^
Have you learned to code yet? Sure you have the sociopathic disregard for the poor, but do you have the coding skills of a tech billionaire?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @05:12PM
