Russia’s Ruselectronics Group, part of the state-owned Rostec corporation, has purportedly developed a compact “supercomputer” for defense applications with 2.2 peak petaflops of computing power, matched by 2.2 petabytes of data storage.

Announced by the Rostec press service today (Nov. 23), the 1.9 x 1.35 x 1 (m) compute module is said to provide record capacity for the space industry as well as the defense and industrial complex, using 40 percent less electricity than comparable solutions.

The system relies on immersive liquid cooling modules that enable container-based computing outside the traditionally equipped datacenter. This cooling system features a low noise level, dust and moisture protection, and is fire-safe, Rostec added.