Russia Boasts Compact Deploy-Anywhere Supercomputer

posted by mrpg on Saturday November 24, @10:09PM   Printer-friendly
Russia’s Ruselectronics Group, part of the state-owned Rostec corporation, has purportedly developed a compact “supercomputer” for defense applications with 2.2 peak petaflops of computing power, matched by 2.2 petabytes of data storage.

Announced by the Rostec press service today (Nov. 23), the 1.9 x 1.35 x 1 (m) compute module is said to provide record capacity for the space industry as well as the defense and industrial complex, using 40 percent less electricity than comparable solutions.

The system relies on immersive liquid cooling modules that enable container-based computing outside the traditionally equipped datacenter. This cooling system features a low noise level, dust and moisture protection, and is fire-safe, Rostec added.

  • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday November 24, @10:16PM (2 children)

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Saturday November 24, @10:16PM (#765997) Journal

    "This computer," boasted a Rostec spokesperson, "has more power than computer that guided American astronauts to moon and back."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:46PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:46PM (#766008)

      Features 2.2 sliderules. America only had one. Welcome to drop off a sample model - for testing of course - at my location. Would be a slight upgrade for my current laptop.

    • (Score: 2) by Username on Saturday November 24, @11:38PM

      by Username (4557) on Saturday November 24, @11:38PM (#766027)

      Just think, navigating to the moon and back with 1mhz, 2k memory, 32k storage computer. Today we can barely run a calculator on a 1ghz, 8gb ram, 64gb storage phone. The sheer amount of programming bloat and overhead to achieve this feat.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:18PM (#765999)

    Do what we say or else! We'll drop a nuclear bomb simulator on you!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:25PM (4 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:25PM (#766002)

    What is that in units we can understand, like Library of Congresses or (perhaps more fittingly) Hillary email servers?

    • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday November 24, @10:57PM (2 children)

      by RamiK (1813) on Saturday November 24, @10:57PM (#766013)

      1[PB] = 1e6[GB]
      2.2[PB] = 2200000[GB]
      1[DVD] = 4.7[GB]

      $ dc -e "4k 2200000 4.7 / p"
      468085.1063

      So, this thing can store 468085 DVDs.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:59PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @10:59PM (#766014)

        So, this thing can store 468085 DVDs.

        Does that come with an auto-changer?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @11:50PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 24, @11:50PM (#766030)

      How many Russian bot accounts can this thing run on Fakebook and Twatter?

  • (Score: 0) by NPC-131072 on Saturday November 24, @10:48PM

    by NPC-131072 (7144) on Saturday November 24, @10:48PM (#766010) Journal

    To a voting machine near you!

