A recent alleged Islamic terrorist plot in Melbourne has prompted fresh calls from Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to endorse the Assistance and Access Bill, proposed in August 2018, which may help government agencies access user data on computers and mobile devices.

Mr. Dutton believes that the planned attack involving Hanifi Halis, Ertunc Eriklioglu, and Samed Eriklioglu may have been successful if the alleged terrorists had solely used encrypted communications for planning. Mr. Dutton described the ease at which criminals and potential terrorists could communicate as an "unacceptable risk". According to police, counter-terrorism agents have foiled 15 attempted attacks since 2014, four of which have been described as "major".