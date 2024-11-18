from the if-you-have-nothing-to-hide dept.
A recent alleged Islamic terrorist plot in Melbourne has prompted fresh calls from Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to endorse the Assistance and Access Bill, proposed in August 2018, which may help government agencies access user data on computers and mobile devices.
Mr. Dutton believes that the planned attack involving Hanifi Halis, Ertunc Eriklioglu, and Samed Eriklioglu may have been successful if the alleged terrorists had solely used encrypted communications for planning. Mr. Dutton described the ease at which criminals and potential terrorists could communicate as an "unacceptable risk". According to police, counter-terrorism agents have foiled 15 attempted attacks since 2014, four of which have been described as "major".
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 25, @12:40AM (1 child)
All they need do is communicate in some obscure dialect. I'm not even a linguist, but I've noted that the same names can be spelled and even pronounced in many different ways. So, you get a few tribesmen who speak back-country Arabic, or even some nearly dead tribal language. Good luck figuring out what they are up to even if it's all in plaintext.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @01:12AM
Wow ... way to lump every Muslim into one big dangerous plot against the world.
>> I'm not even a linguist
You're not a lot of things. But you still think you can spot all sorts of conspiracies against your self identified "white male Christian" [soylentnews.org] subgroup. Do you sleep with one eye open and one hand on a gun?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @12:55AM
We've stopped all these attempted attacks ... so clearly we need sweeping new powers to invade everyone's privacy in order to stop attacks.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday November 25, @01:02AM
Ex-police, dumbest sort of authoritarian (even dumber than our Runaway). His Queensland upbringing may have something to do with it, I suspect he made from the Hillbilly Dictator [wikipedia.org] a role model [insidestory.org.au].
Now, some could say: "Yeah, naah, mate, that's Downunder backyard, I don't need to care much".
However, any other in his ministerial shoes will do the same - that's US policy, pushing against encryption laws with the hope such laws will be adopted first by some minion nations then diffuse in all 5-eyes nations.