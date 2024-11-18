from the welcome-to-the-danger-zone dept.
Google and Mozilla are working together on a method to let web apps gain access to users' files.
A group led by Google and Mozilla is working to make it easy to edit files using browser-based web apps but wants advice on how to guard against the "major" security and privacy risks.
The idea is to allow users to save changes they've made using web apps, without the hassle of having to download new files after each edit, as is necessary today.
[...] the W3C Web Incubator Community Group (WICG), which is chaired by representatives from Chrome developer Google and Firefox developer Mozilla, is working on developing the new Writable Files API, which would allow web apps running in the browser to open a file, edit it, and save the changes back to the same file.
However, the group says the biggest challenge will be guarding against malicious sites seeking to abuse persistent access to files on a user's system.
"By far the hardest part for this API is of course going to be the security model to use," warns the WICG's explainer page for the API.
"The API provides a lot of scary power to websites that could be abused in many terrible ways.
What could possibly go wrong?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @02:21AM (1 child)
Provided you don't use such products.
Now, please excuse me while I wipe Firefox and Google from my drives.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Sunday November 25, @02:50AM
The problem with wiping Firefox and Google Chrome from your drives is: What's left? The only major web browsers not based on Chromium or Mozilla Firefox are Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari. Opera? Chromium. Brave? Chromium. Vivaldi? Chromium. Falkon? Chromium.
Now, it may be possible for Opera/Brave/Vivaldi/Falkon developers to disable the Writable Files API, but we'll have to wait and see.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @02:38AM
But I could make some great web apps with this...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 25, @02:40AM (1 child)
Days gone by, you could click on an .exe on a webpage and run it. That didn't last too long, and the various sandboxes have gotten smaller and smaller over the years.
Personally, I don't see a problem with establishing a DMZ where files are accessible to the web browser, and it's as simple as that. People who want to leave their life history and financial records in the DMZ get what they deserve, otherwise: if you want to share a file, put it in the exposed folder and explicitly grant access to the folder when a website wants to slurp your file. End of story, what's to develop?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @02:44AM
This never actually ended in the IE side of things because DirectX files are no different from EXE's (both are PE's, one is just not ran standalone but technically still has the same level of access if allowed to run).