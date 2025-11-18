from the pot-kettle-black-irony-nsa-fbi-cia-tsa dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Washington Asks Allies to Drop Huawei
The U.S. government has initiated an extraordinary outreach campaign to foreign allies, trying to persuade wireless and internet providers in these countries to avoid telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies Co., according to people familiar with the situation.
American officials have briefed their government counterparts and telecom executives in friendly countries where Huawei equipment is already in wide use, including Germany, Italy and Japan, about what they see as cybersecurity risks, these people said. The U.S. is also considering increasing financial aid for telecommunications development in countries that shun Chinese-made equipment, some of these people say.
Also: The US is warning other countries against using Huawei's 5G tech
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday November 25, @10:15AM
Nobody, friend or foe, should buy or use equipment made in the US. The equipment is known to be backdoor'ed by three letter agencies upon simple request. You will make it a lot harder for these agencies if you do not use their equipment. Please consider your own and other's privacy before associating yourself with any US firm and equipment.
Well, that would probably be the message sent from non-US countries who make equipment. I find the "we are the good guys" and "they are the bad guys" rhetoric very hard to believe. And then, the implied economical sanctions of "you should not buy X" coming from a government. Please solve your own problems without dragging other parties into a fight we are not part of. If you want "America first", then _you_, USA, are the one who must lift the burden. Please refrain from abusing others for your political agenda.