Convicted Tax Fraudster Sues CNBC for Defamation, Says He's Not a “Hacker”

Daniel Rigmaiden wants the world to know that, while CNBC's American Greed television show may have portrayed him more than two years ago as a "hacker," a "recluse," and more, he is none of those things.

Earlier this year, Rigmaiden sued NBCUniversal, CNBC's parent company, and an Arizona Republic journalist shown in that episode, accusing them all of defamation.

Judge slams FBI for improper cellphone search, stingray useRigmaiden wants unspecified damages and also a permanent injunction that would stop further distribution of the episode, which is currently available on Amazon Video for $2.99.

Lawyers for CNBC have tried to get the case dismissed, and the two sides will face off in a Miami-Dade County courthouse on Monday, November 19.

In actuality, Rigmaiden is a man convicted of tax fraud who became a privacy activist—he has become something of an icon in surveillance-law nerd circles.

"Plaintiff did not use black-hat computer hacking to steal money from the IRS," he wrote. "Plaintiff used computer software to automate the process of filing fraudulent tax returns and collecting the refunds. The IRS was not hacked by Plaintiff, and Plaintiff otherwise did not use black-hat computer hacking to facilitate the tax-refund fraud scheme."

    Plaintiff thought he was going to get a free lunch from the IRS, but TANSTAAFL.

    With the USPTO granting patents for things that simply add "on a computer" or "with a computer" to existing ideas/inventions, this was inevitable. The label "Hacker" is now attributed to anyone who uses a computer to commit a crime.

    "Hack" has become associated with any kind of computer related malady or problems that are electronic or financial in nature (e.g., "my credit card was hacked"). My dad, who is 90, doesn't want internet service at his house (even though I have offered to pay for it so we can have WiFi when we visit). He doesn't have a computer, but he is still afraid of "getting hacked".

