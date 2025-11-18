from the you-know-the-doctor dept.
Amazon inadvertedly streamed an upcoming episode of 'Doctor Who'
Fans who tried to watch the latest episode of the show ("Kerblam!") on Amazon the evening of November 21st found themselves watching "The Witchfinders" instead -- an episode that wasn't supposed to air until November 25th. Yes, the time travel jokes pretty much write themselves here. The io9 team notes that Amazon even had the subtitles for "Kerblam!" instead, leading to some unintentionally funny mash-ups of text from the future with the 17th-century past.
In a statement, BBC Studios acknowledged that the future episode had been released "in error" and that it was looking into how this happened. It also apologized if the series had been "spoiled by this mishap." If you're determined to keep plot points a secret until the intended air date, you might want to shield your eyes when checking social networks over the next few days.
The kicker: the episode you were meant to see is a not-so-subtle dig at Amazon, complete with an increasing emphasis on robotic labor and complaints about working conditions.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @07:26PM (5 children)
Completely false.
"Kerblam!" is a glowing endorsement of Amazon warehouse automation, in which the Doctor is overjoyed to receive a package delivered by a robot, and the villain of the tale is a human luddite.
DOCTOR: Oi, you two, that's robophobic. Some of my best friends are robots.
DOCTOR: What I don't understand is, why does Kerblam need people as a workforce? These are automated and repetitive tasks. Why not get the robots to do it?
DOCTOR: Except Kerblam's System does have a conscience. It's been fighting you, Charlie. It knew it. It sent a message across the galaxy, begging for help.
DOCTOR: The systems aren't the problem. How people use and exploit the system, that's the problem. People like you.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Sunday November 25, @07:37PM (3 children)
It was clearly space-amazon, the twist being that space-amazon wasn't the bad guy (mostly -- it still killed one innocent person), the bad guy was
1) the luddite
2) the society that failed change to cope with a society where not everyone needs to work
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @07:51PM (2 children)
From the Doctor's lips to your ears: people are the problem. Need more robots.
The Doctor is, as always, out of touch with the universe of working people. And the reason is obvious. She comes from a civilization where nobody ever works. Thirteen continues the aristocratic trend of all her predecessors, despite picking up three poor working class human strays to be her companions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @07:53PM (1 child)
aka unwashed suckers
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @07:58PM
Dalek suckers. The Doctor tried to genocide them the very first time he met them. The proletariat have been seeking revenge against the Doctor ever since.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday November 25, @07:39PM
Yea, but the author didn't want it to be. They really wanted it to be about how bad Amazon is, but they enjoy prime too much and it showed in the script.
That's OK, I'm sure "The Witchfinders" is is a not-so-subtle dig at white men for witch hunts conducted hundreds of years ago, by a not-so-subtle doctor in a quirky outfit with a not-so-subtle rainbow t-shirt.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Sunday November 25, @08:14PM
The episode was 80% over on TV when this was posted, so not really "upcoming" any more.
