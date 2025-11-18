from the Sol-2 dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow1984
Study brings new climate models of small star TRAPPIST 1's seven intriguing worlds
Not all stars are like the sun, so not all planetary systems can be studied with the same expectations. New research from a University of Washington-led team of astronomers gives updated climate models for the seven planets around the star TRAPPIST-1.
[...] “We are modeling unfamiliar atmospheres, not just assuming that the things we see in the solar system will look the same way around another star,” said Andrew Lincowski, UW doctoral student and lead author of a paper published Nov. 1 in Astrophysical Journal. “We conducted this research to show what these different types of atmospheres could look like.”
The team found, briefly put, that due to an extremely hot, bright early stellar phase, all seven of the star’s worlds may have evolved like Venus, with any early oceans they may have had evaporating and leaving dense, uninhabitable atmospheres. However, one planet, TRAPPIST-1 e, could be an Earthlike ocean world worth further study, as previous research also has indicated.
TRAPPIST-1, 39 light-years or about 235 trillion miles away, is about as small as a star can be and still be a star. A relatively cool “M dwarf” star — the most common type in the universe — it has about 9 percent the mass of the sun and about 12 percent its radius. TRAPPIST-1 has a radius only a little bigger than the planet Jupiter, though it is much greater in mass.
All seven of TRAPPIST-1’s planets are about the size of Earth and three of them — planets labeled e, f and g — are believed to be in its habitable zone, that swath of space around a star where a rocky planet could have liquid water on its surface, thus giving life a chance. TRAPPIST-1 d rides the inner edge of the habitable zone, while farther out, TRAPPIST-1 h, orbits just past that zone’s outer edge.
“This is a whole sequence of planets that can give us insight into the evolution of planets, in particular around a star that’s very different from ours, with different light coming off of it,” said Lincowski. “It’s just a gold mine.”
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday November 26, @12:00AM (1 child)
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2017/probing-seven-worlds-with-nasas-james-webb-space-telescope [nasa.gov]
Take a look at it with JWST, then we should learn a lot more.
One mixed blessing for the JWST launch delays is that we have discovered a lot of interesting targets for it to look at. If JWST had launched in 2007, TRAPPIST-1 probably would not have been discovered by the time the telescope stopped working.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @12:45AM
JWST literally cannot fail, ie it will never launch and instead continue under development forever.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @12:49AM
Let's declare the grass is greener on exoplanets, guilt everyone on earth for causing global warming, then cram our political agendas down their throats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @01:25AM (1 child)
We all know how accurate they are. Let me guess, they're recommending that TRAPPIST-1 start buying carbon credits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @01:28AM
Let's declare the grass is greener on exoplanets, guilt everyone on earth for causing global warming, then cram our political agendas down their throats.