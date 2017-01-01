The Virginian-Pilot reports: https://pilotonline.com/news/military/local/article_eec71122-ecfd-11e8-bc0e-73bf42b0bc87.html

Anyone who has driven home late at night after being up for more than 18 hours knows the inevitable drooping eyelids and wheel jerking that can result. I was once in a conversation where the argument was made that driving tired was far more dangerous than being drunk (YMMV)

In recognition of this truth that all late night drivers realize sooner or later, the U.S. Navy has decided that driving their ships should only be done while alert and awake. To this end:

All Navy sailors working aboard aircraft carriers are now being given the chance to get eight hours of uninterrupted sleep per 24-hour period after a change in policy in the wake of two fatal collisions that killed 17 crew members in the Pacific Fleet in summer 2017. The change extends to all carrier sailors, not just those working in aviation-related jobs, said Lt. Travis Callaghan, a spokesman for the Pacific Coast-based Commander, Naval Air Forces. It also makes it mandatory that all aircraft carrier sailors are not to be scheduled for more than 18 hours of continuous duties requiring them to remain awake. Previously, that was a recommendation that only applied to flight crews.

The article continues

"The longer you're awake, you're just basically, essentially, performing under the influence of your own fatigue, but just not alcohol," Rice said. "No one would say, 'I'm driving a little drunk,' to your skipper but we often will say, 'I'm a little tired.' "

I'm not sure why one would intentionally run sailors routinely to the point that if they had to keep going during an emergency they would potentially be starting in a sleep deprived state, but there you are. Perhaps someone that has more perspective on the Navy can explain it.