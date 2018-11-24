Stories
Food-Safety Detection by MIT’s RFIQ uses RFID and AI

sumanqpt writes:

MIT Media Lab researchers have developed a wireless system that leverages the cheap RFID tags already on hundreds of billions of products to sense potential food contamination — with no hardware modifications needed. With the simple, scalable system, the researchers hope to bring food-safety detection to the general public.

The researchers’ system, called RFIQ, includes a reader that senses minute changes in wireless signals emitted from RFID tags when the signals interact with food. For this study they focused on baby formula and alcohol, but in the future, consumers might have their own reader and software to conduct food-safety sensing before buying virtually any product.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @01:25PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @01:25PM (#766434)

    does alcohol go bad?

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Monday November 26, @01:35PM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Monday November 26, @01:35PM (#766437)

    Give the AI radar eyes and let it learn which food is bad for humans. We're safe now.

