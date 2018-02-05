There's a lot of legal uncertainty in the US surrounding cryptocurrency, but Ohio is pressing forward. As of this week, it'll be the first state to accept bitcoin for paying tax bills. The Wall Street Journal notes this will be limited to businesses purposes and isn't going directly into Ohio's coffers (an Atlanta firm, BitPay, converts the virtual cash to dollars first). However, it could still be much more convenient for shops that take bitcoin and would rather not exchange the format just to cover their sales tax payments.

You should eventually have the option of paying personal taxes with bitcoin.