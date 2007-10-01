from the putting-it-all-together dept.
If you've ever tried to use the CONCATENATE function in Microsoft Excel to merge the values in a range of cells, you know it doesn't work unless you add each cell to the function, one by one.
You might have noticed the following message in the support article for CONCATENATE:
Important: In Excel 2016, Excel Mobile, and Excel Online, this function has been replaced with the CONCAT function. Although the CONCATENATE function is still available for backward compatibility, you should consider using CONCAT from now on. This is because CONCATENATE may not be available in future versions of Excel.
Meet the alternatives: CONCAT and TEXTJOIN
Note: This feature is not available in Excel 2016 unless you have an Office 365 subscription. If you are an Office 365 subscriber, make sure you have the latest version of Office.
While it is admirable that Microsoft is finally fixing some of the idiosyncrasies of its software, I fear the future will bring a level of fragmentation unseen since the office 2003 to 2007 switch.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @02:36PM
https://www.libreoffice.org/ [libreoffice.org]
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Monday November 26, @02:46PM (1 child)
Does Libreoffice have a comparable feature that would do the job and work better than Excel feature? Libreoffice can work well, and can be used for generate Office documents. However, I have heard that there are still some corner cases and features of Office that Libreoffice does not support.
(Score: 1) by TechieRefugee on Monday November 26, @03:26PM
LibreOffice has both, although strangely, =CONCATENATE expects you to enter each cell individually, separated by commas, while =CONCAT will happily accept a range of cells. Both just skip over empty cells though if you try to add 'em in.
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Monday November 26, @02:47PM (1 child)
What will become of us? I'm sure, like everyone else here, Excel is my default tool of choice for combining text strings - I cannot conceive of how I will cope without the CONCATENATE function!
In other news I also iron my clothes with a hammer.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday November 26, @02:58PM
My word processor of choice is MS Paint.
You can type text with it. Erase it. Re-arrange portions of text. Far superior to typewriter and paper. How did we ever do without such an amazing tool!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday November 26, @03:01PM (1 child)
This is just the next nail in the coffin of "old fashioned" software that didn't require a subscription.
I'm WAY more worried about people sending me spreadsheets with CONCAT and TEXTJOIN functions that a perfectly functional copy of Office 2003 can't open, let alone 2007/10 or 2016 unsubscribed (if there is such a thing). Well, I would be, if I weren't required to have an Office 365 subscription that is provided at no additional cost to me.
And there's no way I couldn't be convinced that MS could not have relatively easily created a patch for Excel 2016 for this. This is just the next step in rent seeking.
And Microsoft WILL get away with it. Because those who are in a position to stop such idiotic behavior won't do so - not just Microsoft but Enterprise customers who feel they don't have an alternative. And no, for such people they do not see free software as a viable alternative. Just getting used to ";" instead of "," is enough for them. The place paying for my Office 365 subscription is one of them. I still keep my copy of OpenOffice and keep it current and try to use it once in awhile, because I have no illusions that when my gravy train ends I'm not rewarding Microsoft for the predatory behavior that is SAAS. But yes, Microsoft will make this stick, and somewhere down the road when these functions get good traction in enough spreadsheets (which Microsoft will know because it will telemeter the usage of the function) they'll remove the CONCATENATE function from Office 365 and the planned obsolescence cycle will be complete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @03:09PM
"I still keep my copy of OpenOffice and keep it current and try to use it once in awhile, "
you should probably move to libreoffice...use your internet machine to understand why.