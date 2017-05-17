Volvo has announced a commercial first for its autonomous trucking endeavors. The Swedish automotive company has signed a deal with Norwegian mine Brønnøy Kalk to transport limestone along five kilometers of roads and tunnels from the mine to a nearby port using self-driving trucks.

Volvo has engaged in a number of pilots in recent years to get its autonomous trucks ready for commercial projects. In Brazil, Volvo trialed self-steering trucks to help sugarcane farmers improve crop yield, and it has also tested an autonomous garbage collection truck. As early as 2016, Volvo was testing autonomous trucks in an underground mine in Sweden, part of an initiative to demonstrate the technology as a means of improving both efficiency and safety in hazardous conditions.

Going commercial

Inking its first commercial deal, however, is a notable development not only for Volvo’s self-driving trucks, but for the broader autonomous vehicle push. Indeed, self-driving vehicles won’t just land on public roads overnight — they will likely seep into society gradually, with niche cases that use preset routes serving as the foundation for a bigger expansion.

“It is exciting to reach this point where we introduce autonomous solutions,” said Volvo Trucks’ director of autonomous solutions, Sasko Cuklev. “By working in a confined area on a predetermined route, we can find out how to get the best out of the solution and tailor it according to specific customer needs. This is all about collaborating to develop new solutions, providing greater flexibility and efficiency, as well as increased productivity.”