Federal labor officials have decided to reverse their longtime policy and release diversity numbers for government contractors such as Oracle and Palantir Technologies in response to a lawsuit filed by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.
Reveal submitted Freedom of Information Act requests for the workplace statistics of those and other tech companies as part of a project analyzing the lack of diversity in Silicon Valley. We requested the companies’ official EEO-1 reports, which show the race and gender numbers for total US employees grouped by broad job categories.
But five companies – Oracle, Palantir, Pandora Media, Gilead Sciences and Splunk – objected to the requests, claiming that the diversity data is a trade secret. In each case, the US Department of Labor initially agreed with the companies and denied Reveal’s FOIA requests.
[...] On Oct. 30, the Labor Department notified the five government contractors that it would disclose their diversity numbers over their objections. Citing the lawsuit, the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs told the companies that it has “undertaken a supplemental review” and “will initiate disclosure.” The companies had until Nov. 19 to take legal action to stop the release of the data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @08:55PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @09:06PM (1 child)
Since when do you need to report this? Why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @09:32PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday November 26, @09:08PM
They aren't meeting "diversity" quotas. How many black people you see speaking for their companies? How many Asians? You'll see a token woman here and there. How many Latinos? Almost all the people getting rich in Sillycone valley are white guys. So much for tokenism.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday November 26, @09:09PM (3 children)
I'm beginning to wonder if half of these "diversity initiatives" actually mean it. Much like affirmative action, it feels like locking the barn door after the horse has escaped. Which is not to say we should just scrap them and do nothing at all, but I can't help thinking if these people are serious they'd intervene much earlier in life. Seems like a very white/middle-class guilt thing to do.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @09:17PM
Either grand-standing, or it's just a stick to beat other companies with.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 26, @09:19PM
I'm beginning to wonder if half of these "diversity initiatives" are just another way for the ruling class to continue to divide and conquer.
Let's keep the working class fighting among themselves.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday November 26, @09:39PM
Affirmative action, if done properly, is an attempt to correct for problems that exist outside of the organization doing the affirmative action. For instance, the thinking might be that somebody who grew up dirt poor in the projects or a trailer park didn't have an opportunity to get the same education as somebody who grew up in a nice upper-middle-class suburb, which means the dirt poor kid's SATs are going to be lower through no fault of their own and might not reflect accurately on their ability, so we're going to pretend they did better than they actually did when deciding who to admit to our university.
Corporate diversity initiatives can mean that. They often don't, though, and instead putting window dressing on the fact that they are often hiring and promoting based on factors that have absolutely nothing to do with ability or effort, and those sometimes show up as a marked preference for younger, whiter, and maler employees.
