from the from-its-heart dept.
[...] In addition to the 9 percent of the proton's mass that comes from quarks' heft, 32 percent comes from the energy of the quarks zipping around inside the proton, Liu and colleagues found. (That's because energy and mass are two sides of the same coin, thanks to Einstein's famous equation, E=mc2.) Other occupants of the proton, massless particles called gluons that help hold quarks together, contribute another 36 percent via their energy.
The remaining 23 percent arises due to quantum effects that occur when quarks and gluons interact in complicated ways within the proton. Those interactions cause QCD to flout a principle called scale invariance. In scale invariant theories, stretching or shrinking space and time makes no difference to the theories' results. Massive particles provide the theory with a scale, so when QCD defies scale invariance, protons also gain mass.
The results of the study aren't surprising, says theoretical physicist Andreas Kronfeld of Fermilab in Batavia, Ill. Scientists have long suspected that the proton's mass was made up in this way. But, he says, "this kind of calculation replaces a belief with scientific knowledge."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @06:45PM (9 children)
https://www.nature.com/news/2008/081120/full/news.2008.1246.html [nature.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday November 26, @06:51PM (6 children)
Nope
https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.121.212001 [aps.org]
Proton Mass Decomposition from the QCD Energy Momentum Tensor
Yi-Bo Yang, Jian Liang, Yu-Jiang Bi, Ying Chen, Terrence Draper, Keh-Fei Liu, and Zhaofeng Liu
Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 212001 – Published 19 November 2018
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @07:19PM (5 children)
If they already proved the standard model correct by rigorously calculating the mass of the proton in 2008, then how did they only finally calclate the mass in 2018??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @07:34PM (4 children)
There's a difference between calculating the mass of the whole proton, and figuring out how its internal components add up to make that mass. The latter is not explainable just with quark masses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @07:39PM (3 children)
How do you calculate the mass of a proton without adding up the components of a proton?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @08:05PM (1 child)
The components are being added up, dumbass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @08:15PM
Uh-huh, did this happen for the first time in 2008 or 2018?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @08:17PM
How would you measure the mass of a cardboard box labeled "bathroom". Are there towels and first aid items in there? Or just big giant doodies? Does that uncertainty prevent you from putting the box on a scale?
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Monday November 26, @06:53PM (1 child)
The equation is off by a factor of c/2, utf to the rescue!
E=mc²
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday November 26, @07:32PM
Actually don't bother. It's not like I'd understand it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 26, @07:53PM
Religulous!
Keep the faith, baby!