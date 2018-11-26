from the don't-forget-to-say-goodbye dept.
Elon Musk Says There's a '70 Percent' Chance He'll Move to Mars:
Elon Musk has talked about personally heading to Mars before, but how likely is he to make the trip, really? Well, he just put a number on it. In an interview for the Axios on HBO documentary series, Musk said there was a "70 percent" chance he'll go to Mars. There have been a "recent number of breakthroughs" that have made it possible, he said. And as he hinted before, it'd likely be a one-way trip -- he expects to "move there."
The executive also rejected the idea that traveling to Mars could be an "escape hatch for the rich" in its current form. He noted that an ad for going to Mars would be "like Shackleton's ad for going to the Antarctic," which (though likely not real) made clear how dangerous and the South Pole journey was. Even if you make it to Mars, you'll spend all your time building the base and struggling to survive harsh conditions, Musk said. And while it might be possible to come back, it's far from guaranteed. As with climbing Everest, Musk believes it's all about the "challenge."
The interview is available on YouTube.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Monday November 26, @11:15PM
No he won't. The staff will be doing that, or excuse me, servants. He will be making decisions about what others will be doing. So, yes, absolutely an escape hatch for the rich. Anybody stupid enough to sign up for that trip, with the possibility of no return, is signing up to be on Musk's good side permanently. Either that, or no oxygen for them.
The only really good thing about it, is that those indentured servants can rise up and kill all the rich that make it there. Then afterwards, try to keep humanity going on Mars.