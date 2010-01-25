from the pilot-error dept.
145 Pilot Whales Die in Mass Stranding in New Zealand:
As many as 145 pilot whales died in a mass stranding on a remote New Zealand island, authorities said on Monday.
The Department of Conservation (DOC) said two pods of pilot whales were stranded on a beach on Stewart Island, 30km off New Zealand's South Island.
The whales were found by a hiker camping in the area who notified the authorities on Saturday night. Half the animals were already dead when they were found by conservation officers who decided to put the rest of the whales down because of their poor condition.
"Sadly, the likelihood of being able to successfully re-float the remaining whales was extremely low," said DOC Rakiura Operations Manager Ren Leppens, adding putting the whales to sleep was the most humane thing to do.
Would these have any value to Japan?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @03:04AM
Probably, like they did with their unit 731.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @03:18AM
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12166302 [nzherald.co.nz]
Apparently the NZ herald is a decent news source, cant say the same for al jazeera.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @03:36AM
Al jajeera is garbage. But then, most news outlets are, so...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @03:39AM
Prove it, orange lad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @03:48AM
Look at this story, the al jazeera version is almost the exact same thing as the nz herald one, except with the info to give the event context stripped out. I also noticed the time is missing for this story although al jazeera shows it for others.