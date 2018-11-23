In a new paper published in Environmental Research Letters [open, DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aae98d] researchers discuss the potential to use what is known as stratospheric aerosol injection (or SAI) to help cool the Earth over a long period of time. This "solar geoengineering" effort would take a long time to plan and put into action, but the authors of the work suggest that it is indeed possible.

"While we don't make any judgement about the desirability of SAI, we do show that a hypothetical deployment program starting 15 years from now, while both highly uncertain and ambitious, would be technically possible strictly from an engineering perspective," Dr. Gernot Wagner of Harvard said in a statement. "It would also be remarkably inexpensive, at an average of around $2 to 2.5 billion per year over the first 15 years."