Scientists are considering the possibility of climate engineering via aerosol injection
In a new paper published in Environmental Research Letters [open, DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aae98d] researchers discuss the potential to use what is known as stratospheric aerosol injection (or SAI) to help cool the Earth over a long period of time. This "solar geoengineering" effort would take a long time to plan and put into action, but the authors of the work suggest that it is indeed possible.
"While we don't make any judgement about the desirability of SAI, we do show that a hypothetical deployment program starting 15 years from now, while both highly uncertain and ambitious, would be technically possible strictly from an engineering perspective," Dr. Gernot Wagner of Harvard said in a statement. "It would also be remarkably inexpensive, at an average of around $2 to 2.5 billion per year over the first 15 years."
It is really looking more and more like an apocolyptic death cult to people who haven't bought into this stuff. Like if nature wont end civilization they will by poisoning the atmosphere or starting a nuclear war. Just letting you know how it looks...
First the article linked to doesn't give very many crucial details. Like mainly, what do they propose to squirt into the atmosphere. There is a link in the article that sends us to: http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/aae98d/meta [iop.org]
After reading through most of that link I find they propose injecting Sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. Excuse me, but isn't that what has gotten us in the fix we now face. ie, burning fossil fuels that inject SO2 into the atmosphere?
Does any one have some information that doesn't make these guys sound stark raving crazy?