Vauxhall's GTX concept teases the future of mass-market EVs
Vauxhall and Opel, the Anglo-German car maker, joins a number of companies suddenly rushing to embrace electrification. As part of a wider shift away from gas-powered vehicles, it has built the GTX, an all-electric concept that serves as a mission statement for its EVs. You won't see this car popping up in showrooms, but this is the shape, broadly, of things to come.
[...] The GTX concept is an SUV, but built on to the chassis of a compact car, so while it has a high ride profile, its footprint is tiny. Measuring in at 13.3 feet (4.06 meters) by 6 feet (1.83 meters), it's built on the same platform that will underpin the 2019 Vauxhall Corsa, coming in both ICE and EV models. Adding to the look are four custom-made 17-inch tires with hubcaps designed to make them look much bigger.
[...] In place of wing-mirrors, the GTX has two (LG-made) LCD displays connected to cameras that pop out from the edge of the hood. The displays are mounted on the edges of the dashboard to match our instinct to look over when planning a turn. Expect to see more companies adopting this technology -- Audi already has them on the E-Tron SUV -- in the near future. No wing mirrors reduces drag and, perhaps more importantly, makes it easier to park in tighter spaces.
Vauxhall has also gone in hard on the use of LCD displays to cheat little flourishes on the car. On a Rolls Royce, the steering wheel and hubcap insignia remain level due to the inclusion of complex gyroscopic equipment. Here, Vauxhall used little screens to give the look of that (with gentle movement) without any complex engineering. There's also a small LCD battery indicator on the rear driver's-side door to let you know, as you approach the car, how charged it is.
The other big thing that the company is shouting about is the new Visor grille, which will be common across all new Vauxhalls. This five-sided grille will hold the LED headlights, turn signals, the automaker's light-up badge and, where available, the sensors for autonomous driving. Well, kinda -- the company says that it'll focus only on Level 3 self-driving for its production cars.
[...] These loose specs suggest the company is aiming for a range of around 200 miles for cars built on the same platform. The 2018 Nissan Leaf has a 40 kWh battery and has an EPA-rated range of 151 miles. The 2018 Chevy Bolt has a 60 kWh cell and is rated by the EPA for a range of 238 miles.
So, the future of Vauxhall is electricity, efficiency, weight reduction and an embrace of a more futuristic-looking design language. It'll be interesting to see how many of these concepts trickle down into its production models. And that will all start with next year's Corsa.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday November 27, @12:39PM (3 children)
6 feet wide is not exactly tiny. European cars just get ever more bloated as time goes on. American cars always were.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday November 27, @01:35PM (2 children)
Modern cars suck, quite frankly. They are heavy, complicated, expensive, designed cheaply, huge on the outside, tiny on the inside, poor visibility on the front and sides, and virtually no visibility from the rear anymore.
The most striking example of the latter I remember is photos of the original "mini" next to one of the new ones, or the old fiat 500 against the new ones.
For the outside increase in modern cars, I would have expected some more space inside, but apparently not. They instead went for acres of plastic dashboard and 4 inch wide door plastic.
I can more comfortably fit in older (up to early 90s) cars than I ever could in a modern equivalent, unless I buy a SUV (not that I ever would), which may well be why they are so popular.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday November 27, @01:59PM (1 child)
I couldn't agree more! Some, but not all, of the bloat is due to ever increasing safety measures, usually mandated by legislation. There's something wrong though when all those airbags (combined with the giant wheels and high hood line for pedestrian safety*) result in miniscule little windows, high up that you can barely peek out of. It's like they've added so much "safety" that it's starting to make the car more dangerous to drive again! Let's not forget that a bigger car is also a bigger target on the road, making the probability of it hitting an obstacle that much more likely. Also, heavier means greater momentum and more energy transfer in a collision. It's like the cars are evolving down a blind alley, due to conflicting needs--a bit like humans' large brains causing pain and injury for our females giving birth!
Everyone takes a risk when they step into a car and everyone has their own personal tolerance for risk. There should be more choice for the consumer over what compromises should be made in the vehicle. It shouldn't be forced upon us across the board. It's lucky we can still have old cars and motorcycles, though there are plenty of people that want to legislate those out of existence also!
The reason I hate SUVs by the way, is they're trying to be something they're not. They've basically replaced the family car and the station wagon, but they're pretending to also be a bit more like an off-roader. without having decent off-road capabilities, and a bit more like a sports car, without being one of those either. They're pretentious, stupid, bland, bloated, ugly, and they're everywhere!
*Pedestrian safety is important, but if a driver hits a pedestrian, something has gone very, very wrong to begin with. I strongly suggest that is where the energy should be concentrated on improving safety, not on turning all the vehicles into rolling balls of squishy sponge!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @02:02PM
Watch for human driven cars to be legislated out of existence. You won't have to worry about looking out of the tiny window!