Every week there's at least one weird story to come from the gaming industry and this has to be one of the strangest at its surface level. It's hard to imagine that an entire country such as China would have a problem with a bear whose only real problem is that he has no real problems, but when you look a little deeper into Chinese President Xi Jinping and his relationship with the honey eating bear, this strange headline begins to make more sense.
Source: https://techraptor.net/content/kingdom-hearts-3s-winnie-the-pooh-might-be-censored-in-china
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @06:02AM (2 children)
You can see it. Too bad the censorship is extending to video games. The Chinese people should not be denied circuses when they are already denied politics.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday November 27, @06:20AM (1 child)
I don't think the resemblance to Jinping is that strong. Pooh's body shape and color is clearly a better match to Trump. Probably his intelligence too...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 27, @06:35AM
Yes, BUT on the other hand on the asshole scale the Pooh is pretty much the Antitrump.
(Score: 2) by ilPapa on Tuesday November 27, @06:52AM
I believe it's entirely unfair to characterize Pooh Bear as having "no real problems". You guys have never had to deal with a severe honey addiction.
He keeps refusing to go to rehab, and the last time he relapsed he was found peddling his ass at the bus station, hoping to score a quarter-jar. And when I say, "his ass", I'm not referring to Eyeore.
You are still welcome on my lawn.